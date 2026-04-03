New Janel Grant declaration details allegations, challenges NDA as WWE and McMahon seek arbitration

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A newly filed memorandum in the civil case involving Janel Grant, Vince McMahon, WWE, and related parties includes a detailed sworn declaration from Grant that expands on prior allegations while sharpening the legal dispute over whether the case should proceed in court or be compelled into private arbitration.

The filing, submitted in opposition to motions by McMahon and WWE to enforce an arbitration provision in a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), argues that the agreement is unenforceable due to alleged coercion and the circumstances under which it was signed.

What the declaration adds

The Janel Grant memorandum is anchored by a first-person declaration from Grant that provides a chronological account of her relationship with McMahon from 2019 through 2022. The declaration, spanning approximately 40 pages, outlines a series of allegations describing the evolution of that relationship over time.

According to the declaration, Grant alleges that McMahon became directly involved in facilitating her employment with WWE, including influencing the creation and structure of her role. She describes her position as one that became increasingly intertwined with McMahon’s personal involvement, framing this dynamic as central to the power imbalance underlying her claims.

The declaration outlines an alleged progression in which professional interactions evolved into personal and sexual encounters, with Grant alleging that her job security and financial stability became tied to compliance with McMahon’s expectations.

Grant further alleges that McMahon directed her to engage in sexual conduct involving other individuals within the company, describing those interactions as monitored and controlled. The filing presents these claims as part of a broader pattern of alleged coercion and control.

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Allegations involving leadership and company response

The declaration also raises questions about corporate awareness and internal decision-making.

Grant alleges that senior WWE executives, including Brad Blum and Nick Khan, were aware of the relationship and involved in discussions regarding her role within the company. She describes being moved out of the legal department and reassigned in a manner she alleges increased access and control, while being characterized internally as a potential corporate liability.

According to the declaration, Grant states that McMahon told her he had privately disclosed the relationship to both executives, who expressed concern before he described them to her as ultimately “supportive” following his assurances.

The filing further alleges that key decisions regarding her role, reporting structure, and continued employment were made with knowledge of the situation, which is central to arguments around potential broader liability.

NDA and arbitration at the center of the case

The primary legal focus of the memorandum is the enforceability of the NDA.

Grant alleges that she was pressured to resign and sign the agreement under duress, including limitations on how she could communicate with legal counsel and what information she could share.

McMahon and WWE have argued that the NDA requires the dispute to be resolved through arbitration. Grant’s legal team contends the agreement should not be enforced, arguing that the circumstances surrounding it render it invalid.

The outcome of this dispute will determine whether the case proceeds in public court or in private.

What remains consistent

The broader structure of the case remains unchanged:

McMahon has denied the allegations.

The lawsuit continues to center on claims of sexual assault, trafficking, and coercion.

The memorandum expands on, rather than replaces, the claims outlined in the original complaint

What comes next

The next key development will be a court ruling on arbitration.

That decision will shape:

Whether proceedings remain public or move to private arbitration

The scope of discovery and available evidence

The extent to which the case may examine broader corporate conduct

Final Thoughts

This filing does not introduce a new theory of the case – it strengthens the existing one.

Through a detailed sworn declaration, Grant’s legal team is attempting to establish a pattern of alleged coercion, control, and escalation over time, while positioning the NDA as a product of those same conditions.

The immediate question now is not only what is alleged, but where those allegations will be examined – and how much of that process will be visible to the public.

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