WWE posts a video showcasing the history of King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring winners from Muraco to Cody Rhodes

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In 1985, WWE had their first King of the Ring tournament, with Don Muraco beating the Iron Sheik. Since then, the company has had 24 tournaments with winners such as Booker T, Cody Rhodes, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Xavier Woods.

In 2021, the Queen of the Ring tournament was established, with Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, and Zelina Vega being crowned since then. The winners receive the title of King or Queen of the Ring as well as a SummerSlam championship match opportunity since 2024.

This year, the winners will be crowned at Night of Champions on June 27. To celebrate the ongoing tournament to determine the participants, WWE added another video to their WWE playlist series. The video showcases every King and Queen of the Ring winner since Bret Hart in 1993. This will get fans excited for what will surely be a great match-up between four equally-deserving participants.

This video effectively captured the emotion of all of the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments since 1993. They also got a King or Queen gimmick afterwards. Doing that has definitely added to their character, as shown several times by wrestlers such as Booker T, Vega, and Woods. It’s a major adjustment, but it’s worked because of the fact they won a tournament to become King and Queen.

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Some wrestlers had chairs and scepters to enhance their presentation, such as Bad News Barrett and Sheamus. Others just acted like the crown was a trophy, like Gunther and Cody, which made tons of sense due to their serious characters. Those two, as well as Brock Lesnar in 2002 and Jax, won the championship matches they earned with their tournament wins.

Some wrestlers took the crown and used it as a trophy. They didn’t change their presentation at all, just viewing the win as a small victory. But there were some wrestlers that changed their characters due to the win. Baron Corbin, Sheamus, and William Regal are just three of the wrestlers that transformed into King gimmicks. Doing so showed a different side of their characters, making people laugh and using the opportunity to be extremely entertaining.

It may have been a laughing matter in the past, but now the winner actually gets a championship match at SummerSlam. They can adopt the King or Queen gimmick, but there’s a serious task ahead of them if they win. With the finals coming up in less than three weeks, this video was a great way to get people excited.