TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES: Nemeth calling his shot honorably, Fabian Aichner’s big push, Moose-Edwards announcement, Mustafa Ali vs. KC Navarro, Santana vs. Young finish

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HITS

Nic Nemeth Calling his Title Shot Honorably

Nic Nemeth coming out post Title match with his Trophy likely signaled to most that he would be “picking up the scraps” of a battered Mike Santana. However, Nemeth did the honorable thing and told Santana that he wanted to have a fair, level playing field match, at Slammiversary. Given the current state of the TNA main event scene this is probably the strongest matchup we could ask for. It also feels somewhat like it could be Santana’s swan song in TNA. Interesting that it also has a face-face feel after tonight’s interaction. I still tend to believe that Nemeth, as we’ll later post-main event, will lean heel as Santana is the obvious stronger face.

Ricky Sosa being Involved in the Main Event Match/Scene

Have Ricky Sosa feud with Eric Young, go over convincingly, then get involved with Nic Nemeth after he defeats Mike Santana at Slammiversary. No back-and-forth or 50/50 feuds with this hot, young act in the meantime. Perhaps, he can be a younger Leon Slater with more time to give to the company.

The Strong Push of Fabian Aichner

TNA often fails to strike while the iron is hot, but that is not the case with Fabian Aichner. They’ve strapped the rocket to his back involving him with the System, TNA’s strongest faction, upon his debut. Aichner is more than capable of being a big fish in a small pond in TNA and TNA, undoubtedly, needs the main event portrayal and presence of Aichner.

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards Announced for Slammiversary

This should be a fun match and the long-term build makes it worthwhile between two longtime TNA veterans with a certain level of star power.

TNA International Title Match: Mustafa Ali Retains against KC Navarro

Very good match and the correct finish. KC Navarro has a bright future but he needs to be on the chase for a bit longer. Mustafa Ali is a great International Champion so I’m glad to see his reign continue. The post-match brawl and angle also made sense and did a good job establishing the stories further as we are on the road towards Slammiversary.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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MISSES

Finish to Mike Santana vs. Eric Young Match for the TNA World Title

Overall, the psychology of this match was pretty good and the action was acceptable but the finish was poor. I have been beating the drum for Ricky Sosa to be pushed to the moon upon his return, however, even if it’s opposite of a heel, I hate a distraction finish where the “distraction” is essentially just another face wrestler posing on the ramp. It makes the heel look dumb and the babyface doing the distracting look kind of weak.

Mustafa Ali bringing up KC Navarro’s Dead Uncle in his Promo

I love Mustafa but this was a lazy backstage promo. Bringing up wrestler’s dead loved ones and friends is such a tired trope. I honestly feel as though it doesn’t even elicit the intended reaction it once did when it was only used in situations that absolutely call for it.

Mr. Elegance defeating Elijah and the Shenanigans to Follow

I don’t even care for the Elijah character and it was a cheap, roll-up finish but why are we giving so much to Mr. Elegance? The guy has go-away heat like none of seen before and you’re putting him over your Knockouts Champion one week than one of your more pushed upper mid-carders the following week? You’re hurting actual wrestlers credibility and it isn’t even interesting. It’s a lose/lose proposition. This hurts the AJ Francis-Elijah feud moving forward given their post-match interaction. I get that Lei Ying Lee got her heat back against both Mr. Elegance and Xia Brookside in the post-match brawl but it made this multi-week story feel superfluous. Also, just too much going on for one segment. Something that TNA creative is regularly guilty of.

The System Defeating Fabian Aichner & Leon Slater

I assume that Aichner will go over, in some capacity, in this feud with the System but, this match result, signals to me that, like Mike Santana, Leon Slater might not be long for TNA which would be a huge blow. The System is a worthwhile faction but I feel as though that TNA relies on their tenured wrestlers, like Eddie Edwards, too much at the expense of potential younger and lesser exposed wrestlers with main event potential.

The Righteous’ Promo of Platitudes

I can’t deal with this ornate promos week-after-week. It’s generally just all word salad that means very little. No one cares and it makes them seem like pretentious poets rather than legitimate tag team title contenders. I’m certain that I’ve said this before but they are a TEMU version of the Wyatt Family. Side Note: I don’t need to see the Righteous or the Hardys in the Ladder Match in 2026. I’m predicting that match at Slammiversary along with the System to be a lumbering mess.

Mr. Elegance in Two Matches/Segments

Read the above critique of Mr. Elegance then multiply that by two.