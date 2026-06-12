WWE RISING STARS & FADING STARS – Faction Edition: Bloodline Reborn, The Vision Fades, Happy Judgement Day, MFTs are DOA, Fatal Influence Gains Traction

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From the Four Horsemen to the NWO, factions have created some of wrestling’s greatest stars and most memorable feuds. Putting wrestlers together allows them to cover for one another’s weaknesses while showcasing their greatest strengths.

Popular stars can give fellow stablemates a rub by association while giving newer wrestlers a chance to share the spotlight. The storylines created by the formation of alliances and inevitable betrayals practically write themselves.

Wrestling stables appeal to our innate human predilection for tribalism and give us a collective identity to root for… or against.

As always, factions in today’s WWE are a mixed bag. Which groups are succeeding? Which are floundering? Let’s take a closer look.

Rising Star of the Week: The Bloodline

Sequels rarely live up to the original. For every sequel that excels (e.g., “The Empire Strikes Back” or “Aliens”), there’s a dozen that disappoint (“Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “The Matrix Revolutions,” “Jaws: The Revenge”).

That’s why it’s understandable that wrestling fans are wary of a Bloodline reunion. The most successful stable storyline in decades played out over years and left seemingly no stone unturned. Former attempts to revive old wrestling factions (such as WWE’s ill-fated NWO reboot or DX’s dad-joke era) have generally disappointed.

However, there’s plenty of reason for optimism regarding the Bloodline’s return. This allows Roman Reigns and the Usos to settle back into roles that fit them best. Reigns isn’t much of a Tribal Chief with no tribe, Jey peaked as a zealous underboss, and Jimmy struggled to maintain relevance outside of the group.

So far, the stories told have not been a retread of those we’ve already seen. Jacob Fatu’s involvement adds a whole new dynamic to the dysfunctional family: a powerhouse who is Reigns’s equal, but honor-bound to serve him. The group’s status as functioning babyfaces is also novel. Treading brand new ground with familiar characters is a great starting point for a successful sequel.

Runner-up: The Judgment Day

The term Judgment Day has its origins in the Biblical Book of Matthew, in which Jesus describes a moment when he returns to judge all of humanity – living and dead.

What does a group of wrestlers who cheat to win have to do with the Christian Day of Reckoning?

Never mind. Just go with it.

For a stable which essentially makes no sense, The Judgment Day has been remarkably successful. For over four years, the faction has been a major focus of Monday Night Raw, providing countless hours of entertainment and making new stars in the process.

Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan have been elevated to top acts through their involvement. Damian Priest was briefly a main-eventer before departing. Other members like Raquel Rodriguez and JD McDonagh have seen their stock soar during their time with the group.

The secret to The Judgment Day’s success has been clever writing and giving members an opportunity to develop their characters, both in contrast with one another and against their opponents. In-fighting among group members has been just as important as feuds with other wrestlers.

Four years later, the faction is as strong as ever. The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments have featured several current and former members, and fans are already speculating about potential fractures, whether Rodriguez and Morgan collide or one outshines the other.

The relationship conflicts and resolutions created by strong, clashing personalities are the stuff great drama is made from. The Judgment Day, like the Bloodline, takes full advantage.

Second Runner up: Fatal Influence

Another faction whose name does not match their presentation, Fatal Influence evolved from Jacey Jayne’s former group, Toxic Attraction. Both groups presumably borrowed their names from “Fatal Attraction,” the 1987 thriller in which Glenn Close played a murderously obsessive girlfriend.

Although Jayne and her cohorts may project an aura of beauty, cunning, and ruthlessness that hints at a femme fatale, the connection to the film largely ends there. Their collaboration has been successful in that it has produced championships for Jayne and Fallon Henley, but it has been far from fatal and not particularly influential.

Nonetheless, the trio has continued to find success since their elevation to the main roster. Jayne’s arrogant upstart persona has been effective in generating disdain from live audiences, and the group has served as credible opposition for the likes of Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Rhea Ripley.

Jayne continues to improve and has proven herself capable of excellent work on the microphone and in the ring. Henley shows great intensity and is a competent wrestler but has yet to fully connect with her character work. Lainey Reid shows promise but lacks the experience usually expected of a main roster star.

Look for Fatal Influence to win tag team gold sooner rather than later.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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Fading Star of the Week: The Vision

The Vision, the most promising new faction of 2025, has fallen on hard times. The group that succeeded in elevating Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker has been snakebitten by a string of injuries that have stunted its momentum.

Just after winning the WWE Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk in August, Seth Rollins was injured and summarily ousted from the group. In February, his successor Breakker suffered a serious hernia, sidelining him during the vitally important months leading to WrestleMania. Shortly afterward, Reed was on the verge of qualifying for the Elimination Chamber match when he suffered a biceps tear that has kept him out ever since.

Just when the faction seemed back on track, another setback: Logan Paul injured his triceps tendon on Saturday Night’s Main Event and is expected to be out for several months.

With only two active members remaining, the curse of The Vision continues to undermine its success.

One would think the Vision’s oracle would have seen it coming.

First Runner-Up: The MFT’s

Solo Sikoa never truly found his footing once separated from Roman Reigns and the Usos. His group’s greatest success story, Jacob Fatu, has only shined brighter since leaving his cousin behind.

Although the group has swelled in numbers, none of the additions have found meaningful success. Talla Tonga seems too meek to be a monster, Tama Tonga has come close but hasn’t quite clicked, and both Tonga Loa and JC Mateo have failed to distinguish themselves.

Solo’s recent pinfall loss in the King of the Ring qualifier does not bode well for his future prospects.

Swapping shows to cross paths again with the real Bloodline may be the only path back to relevance for this imitation version.

Second Runner-Up: Dark State

A wrestling faction of brutal anarchists seems like a slam dunk, but it hasn’t always worked. Following in the unfortunate footsteps of Retribution and Anarchy, Dark State has failed in its efforts to take over NXT, or even generate meaningful fan interest.

Leader Dion Lennox shows great potential, with excellent athleticism, intensity, and ring acumen. He is weighed down by stablemates Cutler James and Osiris Griffin, who, despite proficiency in the ring, haven’t been able to define their characters beyond generic thugs.

The group recently expelled Saquon Sugars, their only other member who showed any real personality. Their reasoning was generic and didn’t land, an ominous start to their feud.

Good in concept but poor in execution, Dark State had a lukewarm debuted and has only cooled further over time.