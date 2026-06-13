FREE PODCAST 6/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss setup for key Forbidden Door match-ups, Ospreay vs. Strickland set for Owen Cup final, Darby Allin returns (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner review last Wednesday’s Dynamite from Cincinnati, Ohio. They review Swerve Strickland’s win and being set to face Will Ospreay for the spot to main event All In. Speculation on what might happen at Redemption and the possibility of Omega getting back into the title picture. Follow-up on Kevin Knight joining the Don Callis Family and Darby returning. No World title match on Forbidden Door. Updates on AEW ticket sales for their major shows.
Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com
For more, check out Gregg’s Dynamite Hits & Misses column on PWTorch.com
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