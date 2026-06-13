VIP 2006 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #918 (June 17, 2006): ECW becomes center of wrestling universe, One Night Stand coverage including Roundtable, McNeill remembers Earthquake, News, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #918 cover-dated June 17, 2006: This issue includes a cover story on ECW Week in pro wrestling with the highs and lows and behind the scenes insight into why things happened the way they did… WWE Newswire with more behind the scenes notes on the week… In-depth coverage of the ECW One Night Stand PPV including Keller’s match report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews from the staff, and Reader Reax… Mitchell’s Memo presents The Monty Brown Mystery… In-depth report on TNA at ECW Arena… Reader Reax to ECW on Sci-Fi… Torch Poll Analysis… Backtrack looking at Scott Hall’s Nitro debut and WWF’s threatening response… Pat McNeill’s feature column looks at the life and career of John “Earthquake” Tenta… Wade Keller’s End Notes features random thoughts on ECW…. Plus TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, Big Story Reports on Raw, Smackdown, ECW on Sci-Fi, the WWE-ECW Special, and TNA Impact, the Weekly Events Schedule, The Top Five Stories of the Week, and more.

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #918

–LIST OF ALL 2005 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

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