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VIP PODCAST 6/12 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Final first-round KOTR and QOTR Fatal Four-way matches, Gunther names stipulation, Cody-Sami exchange (32 min.)

June 13, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 12 edition of WWE Smackdown including the final first-round KOTR and QOTR Fatal Four-way matches, Gunther names Sami Zayn as special referee as his chosen stipulation, Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn have a heated exchange, and more.

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