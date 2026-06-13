FREE PODCAST 6/12 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Machado talk Sami-Cody, Jey advancing in KOTR, is Roman a heel or a face, botched spots in QOTR four-way, Royce Keys, Knight, more (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interactions throughout starting with thoughts on Jey Uso advancing to the King of the Ring semi-final and how KOTR could play out from here. A lot of talk about the dynamic with the Bloodline and Bloodline-adjacent wrestlers interacting in ambiguous, intriguing ways and whether it will pay off or end up softening fan passion for a certain outcome. Also, a lot of praise for the Sami Zayn-Cody Rhodes dynamic, the messy and convoluted women’s match (and the ridiculous “This is awesome!” chant from the crowd), LA Knight’s hot streak on the mic (with a couple misspeaks tonight), Jade Cargill’s preoccupation with her wig coming loose, Royce Keys-Solo Sikoa intrigue, and more.

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