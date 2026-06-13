VIP PODCAST 6/12 – Radican Worldwide with Kelly Wells: NJPW Dominion PPV in-depth preview including a look at Idiolo vs. Umino vs. Maloney IWGP Global Hvt. Championship match, KO Bros. vs. United Empire tag title match, Newman vs. Tsuji IWGP Hvt. Championship main event, more (48 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is back with another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. This week he is joined by Kelly Wells for a look at NJPW Dominion PPV on June 14. They preview the entire card from start to finish, giving their thoughts on each match as well as their picks of who will win. The show includes an in-depth preview of all the big matches on the stacked card, including Andrade el Idolo vs. Shota Umino vs. Drilla Maloney Global Hvt. Championship match and IWGP Hvt. Champion Callum Newman defending the IWGP Hvt. Championship against Yota Tsuji in the main event. Download this show now!
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