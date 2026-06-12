WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/12): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Jey vs. Knight vs. Balor vs. Keys in KOTR Tournament, Valkyria vs. Ruca vs. Cargill vs. Flair in QOTR Tournament, Gunther chooses WWE title match stipulation

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WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JUNE 12, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND AT AMICA MUTUAL PAVILION

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: As of Friday morning, WrestleTix reported that 6,769 tickets were distributed headed into the show. The arena has a capacity of 14,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore introduced the show and welcomed everyone to Providence before turning it over to a recap of the Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther feud, as well as Sami Zayn’s involvement in it.

– Back live, Cody Rhodes walked into the arena holding the WWE Championship and Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis was there to meet him. Aldis told Cody that Gunther hadn’t said anything yet about the stipulation he’s decided on for their upcoming championship match. Cody kept walking and encountered Jimmy and Jey Uso. He fist-bumped them, though he was a bit hesitant with Jey. Jey told Cody that he was going to win King of the Ring and then come after Cody’s title. Cody said he hoped that was true and said he deserved it, but that he hoped it was Jey’s decision rather than Roman’s. Cody left.

– Superstar arrivals were shown including L.A. Knight, Royce Keys, Finn Balor who is making his “debut” on Smackdown. Tessitore again welcomed the crowd and reiterated that the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will each receive a championship match at Summerslam. The announcers then said that Rhea Ripley’s knee injury is still being evaluated and they hope for a speedy recovery.

– Cathy Kelley asked Jade Cargill if she was feeling pressure to repeat her Queen of the Ring win from last year. She said of course not. Michin and B-Fab talked some trash about Ripley and Charlotte Flair. Cargill told Ripley to rest up because she’d see her at Summerslam.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: They covered a lot to open the show. The most notable is Ripley’s apparent knee injury. Hopefully good news will come out about that soon. .)

(1) LYRA VALKYRIA vs. SOL RUCA vs. JADE CARGILL (w/Michin, B-Fab) vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR – Queen of the Ring Tournament Qualifying Match

My DirecTV satellite cut out periodically during this match due to a thunderstorm, so apologies for anything I missed. Cargill dominated early on. At one point Michin and B-Fab got involved so Alexa Bliss came out to help her buddy Flair. Then Tiffany Stratton came out to help Flair too. She and Bliss fought B-Fab and Michin to the back. Back in the ring, Cargill caught and rolled through on a Ruca springboard but then Valkyria knocked them both down with a dropkick. Valykria took control for a stretch, dropping Ruca with a fisherman’s suplex. She countered a suplex from Cargill into a DDT. Ruca broke up the subsequent cover. Flair was back in and executed a Flair flip in the corner and tried to go up to the top rope. Ruca met her there, backflipped off and was promptly sent to the floor by Valkyria. Cargill then powerbombed both Valkyria and Flair off the top. Cargill covered Flair for a two-count.

The crowd chanted “this is awesome” as Cargill and Flair traded blows in the middle of the ring. Flair hit her walkover clothesline as Cargill looked silly just standing there waiting for it. Flair fired up the crowd and went for the Figure 8. Ruca hit her with a missile dropkick and kipped up. She leaped over a Cargill charge and got rolled up for a two-count by Valkyria. Valkyria sensed a chance and hit a sliding dropkick through the ropes on Cargill. Ruca followed up that with a moonsault off the top rope to the floor that all four grapplettes out. Ruca rolled Valkyria in and hit a frog splash for a good nearfall. They went to a split screen with Ruca in control. [c]

Cargill hit a spinebuster for another two-count on Ruca. She went up to the top but took too long and Flair met her there. Ruca got back up and climbed up too as they hit a double superplex. Valkyria rolled back into the ring at the top of the screen and covered Ruca. She only earned a one-count. Valkyria missed a splash in the corner. Ruca springboarded into the ring, did a full flip, and then hit a double clothesline on Flair and Valkyria. In reality, the flip was completely unnecessary and really just slowed her down. Cargill gave Ruca a big pump kick and picked up Flair for Jaded. She hit it and hooked the leg but again Valkyria broke it up with a dropkick. Valkyria got sent out of the ring by Cargill and immediately Ruca hit a perfect Soul Snatch and hooked the leg for a one…two… Valkyria pulled her to the floor.

Valkyria hit a top rope legdrop on Cargill but then she was immediately hit by a Flair Natural Selection. Flair went for a cover but Valkyria reversed it into a crucifix for a one…two…Flair kicked out! Valkyria tried to stay on her by lifting her up again. Ruca hit a thrust kick to Valkyria allowing Flair to escape. Flair then hit a thrust kick on Ruca. Flair locked in the Figure Eight on Valkyria and she tapped.

WINNER: Charlotte Flair by submission in 14:00. Flair advanced to the Queen of the Ring Tournament Semi-Finals.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The first half of the match was a bit sloppy with some poorly timed moves and awkward moments. However, the last five minutes things really picked up. I typically dislike Ruca’s finisher because it take such a precise setup, but it was executed perfectly here. Valkyria also really shined in the match. Personally, I’ve felt like these Tournament first-round matches have been exciting because there are no “obvious” winners.)

– After the match, Flair has a big smile on her face as she kissed the glass case on stage that held the Queen’s crown. The tournament graphic showed that Flair will wrestle Liv Morgan in the semifinals.

– Tiffany Stratton was walking in the back looking like she was trying to get out of the arena. Cathy Kelley, ever the busy interviewer, caught up to her and asked why she just helped Flair. Stratton said that while she isn’t besties with Flair, neither of them wants Cargill to be the champion. B-Fab and Michin ran up to take out Stratton but suddenly Chelsea Green jumped in front with a kendo stick to protect Stratton. Stratton looked shocked as Green yelled like a woman possessed and drove off the heels.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The crowd popped huge when Green showed up to defend Stratton. The WWE really has a marketable star with her and they appear to finally be trying to capitalize on it .)

– Jey Uso was in the locker room with his brother getting hyped for his match tonight. Jacob Fatu walked in and they wondered why. Fatu said he was there to talk to Solo Sikoa. Jimmy said he was there to make sure no one got involved in Jey’s match. [c]

– They showed footage of Carmelo Hayes visiting the NFL’s New England Patriots training camp this week. Then they showed that some Patriots players were in the crowd.

– A “Dear Diary” vignette for Blake Monroe was shown. This week she talked about Charlotte Flair. She mentioned that she was soft, weak, and co-dependent with Alexa Bliss.

– Gunther told Nick Aldis in his office that for his WWE title match next week on Smackdown against Cody Rhodes he will get to choose the referee. Gunther said he will tell him who he’s chosen by the end of the night.

– Cathy Kelley asked Finn Balor about being on Smackdown. He said he was excited. R-Truth walked up and thought Cathey was Raquel Rodriguez. Truth rambled about still thinking they were all in the Judgment Day. Damian Priest walked up and there was tension between he and Balor since they had a falling out during their actual Judgment day times. Balor left to get ready for his match. Truth yelled that he loved him and Priest said that they didn’t. Priest continued to hammer home his point that all that mattered was them and the tag team titles.

– The Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige entered for a non-title match. Fatal Influence followed suit.

(2) BRIE BELLA & PAIGE vs. FALLON HENLEY & LAINEY REID (w/JACY JAYNE)

Henley started against Bella. Bella exploded out of the corner with a clothesline, then a Russian leg sweep and cover for an early two-count. Paige tagged in and they hit a double bulldog. Paige with a running knee and cover for a one-count. Henley tagged out. Bella hit some “Yes” kicks while Paige hit some knees on Henley on the ring apron. Jacy Jayne saw a chance to interfere and tripped up Bella to halt their momentum. The heels took over with good teamwork. Reid distracted the referee so he missed Bella tagging out. He forced Paige back out of the ring as the beaten down Bella continued to get pummeled. The fans chanted “ref you suck.” [c]

According to the announcers, Bella rallied during the break and was in control despite all the punishment she’d absorbed. She made the hot tag and Paige was on fire taking out both opponents. She hit a good snap German suplex on Henley and a fisherman’s suplex on Reid. Paige reminded the crowd that it was her house with a very high rent. Paige hit a rampage DDT but again Henley kicked out. The referee got distracted again and missed another cover attempt. Things broke down as Paige went for a PTO on Henley. Jayne pulled Henley to the ropes but the referee caught her and threw her out. Meanwhile, Henley trapped Paige in a small package. While the referee’s back was still turned, Bella came in and reversed the package. The referee turned back around and counted Henley’s shoulders down for the three count.

WINNERS: Paige & Brie Bella by pinfall in 11:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That match was better than it seemed to have any right to be. The reason was the psychology. There was a clear story being told throughout which allows a viewer to get invested in something besides a sequence disjointed moves. The heels kept taking advantage of the referee’s back being turned, they finally got busted, and the babyfaces used their own tactics against them. Sometimes it is that simple.)

– Sami Zayn talked to his planking comatose friend Johnny Gargano again about how he was damned if does and damned if he doesn’t. Zayn was wearing a “The Last Real Good Guy” shirt. Candice LeRae was also standing there playing on her phone. She responded to what Zayn said by leaning down toward her husband Gargano and said, “when are you going to get up and do something about it?” Zayn heard that and thought she was talking to him. He said that he was going to do something about it by going to talk to Cody Rhodes and clearing the air once and for all. He thanked Gargano and left. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

– Danhausen was in his “lab” and talked to Angel and Berto. They begged him to re-curse the New York Knicks because they’d put a lot of money on the San Antonio Spurs to win the NBA Finals. He refused. They gave him a big bag of “human monies” as a bonus if he would do it and then they left. He was more excited by that. Matt Cardona walked in and Danhausen greeted him as “Zack.” Cardona wanted Danhausen to keep the Knicks un-cursed so Danhausen made him give him his watch for that. Kit Wilson walked in wearing a “Hello I’m Not Toxic” shirt and demanded that Danhausen un-curse the Miz. He yanked Miz onto the screen and Miz looked like he was in a trance and head hair like a Treasure Troll. His shirt was the same design as Wilsons’ but it read “Hello I’m Not Cursed.” Miz was uncontrollably spitting out all of his old catchphrases and couldn’t stop. Wilson started yanking on wires and electrocuted himself. Danhausen said see ya later while Wilson writhed in pain and Miz yelled “Awesome.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I was a lot. But I did laugh so there’s that.)

– Sami Zayn made his entrance to what came across as a positive reaction. It’s sometimes difficult to sift through the crowd karaoke for their real reaction to the wrestler/character as they enter though. One he got in the ring there were a lot of boos, which Zayn soaked in. Zayn said it was a strange reaction and said he wouldn’t compare a European crowd from last week to this one in the United States. And then he did exactly that by saying they all showed up for him in Europe. He said they could keep booing him or they could ride or die with the last real good guy. Zayn switched gears and said he wanted to clear the air with Cody Rhodes and called him out to the ring.

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes went to the ring wearing a suit because Cody Rhodes wears suits. He asked Zayn what he wanted to talk about. Zayn asked him for one time to just be Cody and not the American Nightmare. He said they’d had a series of misunderstandings over the last few months. He wondered why he always tries to hep Rhodes yet seemed to pay the price for it every time. He brought up last week and how he tried to help Rhodes against Gunther and yet he still ended up on his back. Now he wondered whether it was an accident and asked Rhodes to tell him the truth. The crowd yelled “Sami sucks.”

Rhodes said that Zayn was asking him to explain pro wrestling to him, which he didn’t need because he’s one of the best. Rhodes brought up Wrestlemania 40 and how Zayn was in the ring with him when he finished the story. Zayn clarified out that he was the first person there to help him. He continued and said that if anyone could have had sour grapes about Rhodes winning the WWE Championship that night it could be him. However, Zayn almost angrily stated that he was still happy for him to this day because he’s a good guy. Zayn asked how many of the people that helped him that night were still his friends. (And since they aren’t) he speculated that perhaps Rhodes was the problem. Rhodes said he wasn’t able to be honest with those guys including John Cena, C.M. Punk, and Kevin Owens in the same way. Zayn begged him to be honest with him. Rhodes fired up and said “you want me to be honest with you Sami? They are booing you because lately you do suck. You’re whining. You’re crying. You’re not the same Sami Zayn.” He called him desperate and that it had nothing do with their relationship and was only about the WWE Championship. He apologized to Zayn for having the title because he said that since he does, Zayn never well. That great line got a strong reaction from Providence.

Zayn smacked Rhodes across the face and then immediately tried to apologize for it. Rhodes was trying not to lose his cool as Zayn profusely apologized over and over. Rhodes smacked him back, much to the crowd’s delight. Rhodes asked if they were good. Zayn turned around and left the ring on the announce table side and pondered. He grabbed a chair and jumped back up on the apron. After a bit he threw the chair down and walked back around the ring and up the ramp as Rhodes stared back at him.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Tremendous segment. Zayn is on fire right now and frankly it’s lifting up my interest in Rhodes too. As the confident babyface champion, Rhodes is hurt that friend is acting the way he, but he’s also annoyed because Sami has been acting like a baby. Rhodes knows he shouldn’t feel guilty that he’s the champion and basically told his longtime friend that. Zayn is so understandably conflicted and as WWE viewers we’ve seen the journey he’s been on, which is why it resonates so well. I was VERY against turning Zayn heel because I believe he is the best natural babyface in the company (aside from maybe Rey Mysterio). But I’m embracing it now because a) Zayn is an incredible performer in all facets b) he makes me feel like he really does WANT to be the good guy he’s always been, but he just can’t help himself and for every little step he takes forward, he then does something that sets him back even further. As a fan of babyface Sami Zayn I think “no Sami don’t say that! Don’t do that! You’re better than that! And that’s why this works so well. )

– Jacob Fatu talked to Solo Sikoa in the locker room. Solo wasn’t happy to see him. Fatu said he was there to deliver a message from Roman Reigns. The message was that it had been too long and it was time for Solo to come home. Solo laughed at that and said that it wasn’t a home, it was a doghouse. He asked Fatu what happened to the killer, the werewolf that he used to be? Solo said all that Roman did was embarrass and humiliate him. Solo got mad as he told Fatu that he embarrassed Fatu in front of their family. He told Solo to tell Roman to go to hell. Fatu said he made his decision and will stand on business. Solo told Fatu to tell Roman that if he wants him to come home than he can come and get him.

– New AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix entered for a title defense.

(3) REY FENIX (c) vs. AXIOM – AAA Cruiserweight Championship Match

Axiom’s partner Nathan Fraser walked him halfway down the ramp, gave him a hug and wished him luck, then left. Fenix hit a big dropkick and a somersault flip over the top rope to the floor to get off to a fast start. He went for a springboard but Axiom caught him. Tessitore mentioned the blistering pace they were going at as Axiom hit an explosive high angle German suplex and covered for a one count. Axiom drove Feni to the mat with an armbar and Fenix escaped by hugging the bottom rope. Axiom dodged a top rope leap and hit a beautiful dropkick. Then he stood on the top rope with ease and moonsaulted to the floor onto Fenix. [c]

Tessitore remarked that Axiom knew he couldn’t out-lucha Fenix so he was trying to ground him instead. Fenix hit a spin kick and perched himself on the top rope. But Axiom recovered quickly and met him there. Fenix fought him off and hit the Adios Amigos and a high cross-body. He covered for a nearfall. Fenix went for a springboard but Axiom slid threw his legs to escape in an innovative maneuver. Axiom hit a missile dropkick that earned a two-count. Axiom went for the Golden Ration flying kick but Fenix swept his legs out. Fenix hit a Death Valley Driver (that almost looked like a brain buster) and covered but again Axiom kicked out at two. Axiom trapped him in an armbar as things went back and forth. Fenix crunched him in the corner and Axiom reach out to grab his leg that he’d be selling earlier in the match.

They fought on the top rope, holding hands. Axiom hit a Spanish Fly off the tope and covered for the one…two…kick out again. Fenix hit two spinning animal kicks and the Mexican Muscle Buster. He covered and finally scored the pinfall.

WINNER: Rey Fenix via pinfall in 11:00. Fenix retained the AAA Cruiserweight title.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Sign me up for more AAA Cruiserweight title matches on Smackdown, especially since we don’t have any more U.S. title open challenges.)

– Gunther told Nick Aldis in his office that he’d made his decision on the referee for his title match. He said he needed someone with their heart in the right place, perhaps the last real good guy. After beating around the bush some more, he finally revealed that the referee would be Sami Zayn. Aldis was less than thrilled but Gunther told him to make it happen.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: They shouldn’t have tried to build the reveal of Zayn as the guest referee as a dramatic thing. As soon as Gunther said there would be a special referee there was only one person that made any storyline sense. I’ll be very surprised if there is a conclusive ending to the title match next Friday.)

– Trick Williams got out a car wearing his United States title around his waist. Lil Yachty got out of the driver’s side. [c]

(Quick plug: I created a comedy-drama comic series called BadWill about a thrift store that only sells the emotional leftovers of failed relationships. Think Goodwill but for breakups. If you’re curious you can grab a print copy of Episode 1 for $7.99 plus shipping or go digital for $4.99 at https://badwillcomic.com. I’d love to hear what you think!

– United States Champion Trick Williams went to the ring with his friend Lil Yachty. Yachty was carrying the “diamond-encrusted Trick Stick.” Yachty started to introduce him but Trick said he needed to get something off his chest. Yachty said the crowd expects them to party but Trick was mad because he lost last week. Trick said it made him feel a fire and step his game up. Trick said he was going to be the man carrying the brand and the leader of the new school. He reminded everyone who he was and finished with “I’m Trick James bitch.” Cue Ricky Saints. And then immediately Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes pushed right past Saints and walked to the ring. Saints ran down to the ring and demanded a microphone. Hayes said anytime Trick talked he sounded like a Dr. Seuss book. Saints and Hayes both said they should be the number one contender. They demanded that Trick pick one of them. Saints and Hayes argued with each other. Trick told them to shut up and said it didn’t matter because he was going to beat either one of them. He told them to battle it out and until then to shut up while grown folks are talking. Trick left. Saints and Hayes brawled. Trick got back in the ring and cleaned house. He hit a Bookend on Saints and his music played to end it.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Smackdown is doing a good job at making wrestlers want to go after each championship. It would be nice to see more matches to establish a pecking order of contenders though. It shouldn’t just be champion and number one contender. That way when someone earns a title shot it would be mean they worked their way up to it.)

– Cathy Kelley asked Royce Keys how we was approaching the King of the Ring Qualifying (really Quarterfinals) match. Before he could answer, Solo Sikoa walked up and told him that the Bloodline was in the building to make sure Jey Uso advances in the tournament. He also pointed out that Keys’ friend Jacob Fatu was there to run that play too. Solo said that Keys didn’t have to work with him, but that Solo didn’t want Keys to become a casualty in Roman’s war.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The compelling story between Fatu, Keys, and Solo seems to be coming to a head, perhaps tonight. Solo, as usual, made some valid points.)

– Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton made staggered entrances for the next match. (c)

[HOUR THREE]

(4) CHELSEA GREEN & TIFFANY STRATTON vs. B-FAB & MICHIN (w/JADE CARGILL)

– Stratton started off in control over Michin. They botched a leapfrog in the corner but it wasn’t too bad so they just did it again in the other corner. Green tagged in and immediately got a two-count. The crowd chanted her name. B-Fab and Michin then took control as Green became the in-peril babyface. The heels showed some good teamwork. [c]

Michin was still in control and put Green on the top rope. She hit a hurricanrana and covered for another two-count. Green rallied with a suplex but got cut off twice trying to make the tag. She tossed Michin to the floor and was about to make the tag but Jade Cargill came to ringside and pulled Stratton off the apron and prevented the tag. The referee didn’t see it. Green hit an Unprettier on B-Fab. But Michin, the legal woman, hit a Styles Clash and pinned her.

WINNERS: B-Fab & Michin by pinfall in 9:00.

– After the match, the heels beat down Stratton. Cargill hit the Jaded.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: When Cargill doesn’t win Queen of the Ring (again) she will be in a feud with Stratton for the U.S. title)

– Kiana James was interviewed by Cathy Kelley in the back. James said that Giulia needed her and then Giulia betrayed her. Giulia walked up and told James that she needed James to help English and contracts. James said she eclipsed Giulia. Guilia responded by saying her English was better now so she finally had the words to say. She smacked James.

– Finn Balor was walking in the back and Tama Tonga said it had been a long time (their careers crossed paths in Japan) and welcomed him to Smackdown. [c]

– Cody Rhodes talked to Nick Aldis. Rhodes questioned whether they were really letting Sami Zayn be the referee since he’s an emotional wreck. Zayn was standing right behind him. Rhodes asked if they were good now. Zayn said he wasn’t sure because he’s an emotional wreck. He wished Rhodes luck and walked off.

– The announcers ran down the stacked Smackdown card for next week. It includes:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther – Sami Zayn will be the referee. Tessitore pointed out that it will be commercial-free.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints – Winner earns a U.S. Championship match at Night of Champions.

WWE Tag Team Championships: Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. MFTs

Queen of the Ring Semifinals: Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan

– Cathy Kelley interviewed L.A. Knight about the main event. Knight called himself Knight-tradamus (like Nostradamus) because he predicted that the Bloodline would be here to help Jey Uso win the match tonight. He also called Roman Reigns “Nostradumbass.” He screwed up the names of them at one point and corrected himself. Knight said that if he could defy the odds then he’d stomp out Roman Reigns.

– Jey Uso made his entrance through the crowd. [c]

The rest of the participants entered for the main event.

(5) JEY USO vs. L.A. KNIGHT vs. FINN BALOR vs. ROYCE KEYS – King of the Ring Tournament Qualifying Match

L.A. Knight was the last grappler to enter and when he did me motioned for them to “run it back” in a way to mock Jey Uso. His music played again and he got up on the ropes. That pissed off Jey and he hit him from behind. The bell rang. Keys squared off with Balor as Jey and Knight continue to brawl. Keys hit his running corner splash on all three competitors. Balor hit a somersault splash over the top onto Knight and Jey as they went to a split screen. [c]

During the break, Keys apparently took out Jeyu. Knight went for a neckbreaker but Keys slipped off and it looked bad. Keys destroyed Knight with a clothesline and powerslam. He covered but Balor broke it up. Balor jumped of the top but Keys caught him and gave him a backbreaker. Knight and Jey charged at Keys as he was beating on Balor in the corner. But he turned around and dropped them both with a clothesline. Keys hit a spinning powerslam off the second rope and covered but Knight broke it up this time. Knight dragged Keys to ringside but Keys rammed him back-first into the ringpost. Jey Uso dove through the ropes onto Keys but Keys caught him and dropped him onto the apron. He then tossed him into the steps and continued his domination. Jimmy Uso walked to ringside and got in Keys’s face. Solo Sikoa walked down too as they went to a picture-in-picture break. [c]

Balor fought back and knocked Keys off the apron. He springboarded over the top to the floor but again Keys caught him. He wanted to hit a powerslam but Jey hit him with a superkick. Knight hit a sliding kick through the ropes to take Keys down. Jey called for he, Knight, and Balor to team up against Keys so they hit the triple powerbomb on him through the table. Back in the ring, Knight and Jey traded Yeah/Yeet punches. Jey wont that battle but then Balor rolled him up and nearly got the three count. The three fought until Balor hit a Slingblade on Jey. Balor was going to go for a dropkick but Jey caught him with a superkick. Balor hit another Slingblade and connected this time with the dropkick. Balor had Jey in the drop zone so he went to the top. Knight leapt to the top and met him there. However, Balor shoved him off and he landed on Jey. Knight rolled off and Balor came off the top with the Coup de Grace on Jey. Balor covered for the one…two…Keys was alive again and pulled Balor out to the floor.

Keys launched Balor over the barricade into the timekeeper. It took out Jimmy Uso too. Solo walked over to Keys and clapped for him. You could audibly hear Solo say “here he comes” Knight was about to hit another diving kick through the ropes on Keys as his back was turned from the ring to face Solo. Knight’s kick took out Solo too. Back in the ring, Knight tried to capitalize and hit a DVD on Jey and then escaped a Keys powerslam attempt and dropped him with a reverse DDT. Knight got to his feet and hit his top rope elbow drop. He went for the BFT but Keys escaped. Solo quickly jumped onto the apron and hit Knight with the Samoan Spike. Keys didn’t see it but capitalized with a big spinebuster. He covered but Jey Uso came off the top with a splash onto both Keys and Knight. Jey laid across a face-down Keys and hooked Knight’s leg as the referee counted one…two…three.

WINNER: Jey Uso by pinfall in 19:00. Jey advanced to the King of the Ring Tournament Semi-Finals.

After the match, Jimmy and Jey celebrated as they backed up the aisleway. Jey stood by the crown display and said it would be his. They showed the King of the Ring Tournament graphic that now showed the two Semifinals matches of Jey Uso vs. Je’von Evans and Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio that will take place at Night of Champions.

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