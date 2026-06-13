FREE PODCAST 6/13 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Keller & Fairplay talk NXT Takeover, Roster Split, Brock Lesnar in UFC again, Mr. Anderson, Finn Balor, American Alpha (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we jump back to ten years ago this week (6-9-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interview with Jonny Fairplay, a pro wrestling manager on the indy scene and also years ago with TNA, plus famous for his reality TV appearance including CBS’s “Survivor.” They talked about NXT Takeover “The End,” the pros and cons of the roster split, Brock Lesnar’s return to UFC, the career of Mr. Kennedy/Mr. Anderson, Vince Russo’s philosophies on pro wrestling, and more with live callers and emailers.

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