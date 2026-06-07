WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (6/3): Masyn Holiday vs. Gianna Capri, Max Abrams vs. Cappuccino Jones, Wendy Choo vs. Sloane Jacobs, more

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WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

JUNE 3, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Blake Howard

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Correspondent: Chuey Martinez

-The show opened with a recap of what happened as they went off the air last week with the brawl between Team ID and Team ID 2.0. As a result, Peter Rosenberg announced that Max Abrams would face Cappuccino Jones tonight.

-Nikkita Lyons and Sloane Jacobs introduced the show. Big Kat Kita’s exuberance dimmed when she mentioned that Sloane would receive a title shot against Wendy Choo tonight, but said she’d be by her side.

(1) MASYN HOLIDAY (w/Layla Diggs) vs. GIANNA CAPRI

Anya Rune and Veronica Haven were shown watching from the VIP Lounge. Holiday flipped her way out of an arm twist and hit a couple of flashy moves for a near fall early in the match. Holiday showed her stuff with a handstand into a headscissors takedown. Capri caught Holiday as she was showboating and slowed her offense. She attempted three pins in a row, but couldn’t keep Holiday down. The women traded chops mid-ring before Holiday, as the late, great Gorilla Monsoon would have said, went to the well one too many times with the handstand headscissors. Capri threw her off, rolled her up, and grabbed the bottom rope for a leverage pin that referee Victoria D’Errico didn’t see.

WINNER: Gianna Capri at 3:26.

(Miller’s Take: Not much to this one. I’m not sure what they can do with Holiday. She shows flashes of brilliance at times, but is sloppy in execution at other times. Capri has a good look and attitude, but we just haven’t seen enough of her yet to see what she’s made of.)

-After the match, Capri again derided Rune, who looked as if she’d just seen a cute puppy tortured. Haven was all smiles and high-fives with Capri.

-Wendy Choo cut a promo on her challenger, Sloane Jacobs. She called her “Sleazy Sloane” and said she could bring her kitty cat of a partner, but it wouldn’t matter. [c]

-After the short break, we were graced with another It’s Gal video package. He said he’d been spending a lot of time at the private It’s Gal reflection pond. He said It’s Gal has been pulled in too many directions and has been confused, tricked, and stuck, but no more. He slipped his sunglasses over his eyes as the color brightened. He said from now on, the only rock and a hard place It’s Gal would be stuck between would be his two granite biceps. He said, “Friends are overrated, and this stud is ready to get back on the solo gain train, and I’m ready to choo-choo this train through any and all competition, so I’m here to announce the first-ever It’s Gal Mint Condition Open Challenge, so dummies, step up and find out when you’re in mint condition, there is no competition.” Brilliant!

(2) HARLEY RIGGINS (w/Kam Hendrix) vs. ROMEO MORENO

Chuey Martinez caught Moreno on his way to the ring for a couple of words before his match. He seemed confident, despite Hendrix being in the corner of his opponent. Riggins started the match with some clubbing blows and blistering chops. Moreno started a comeback, but was distracted by Hendrix, which allowed Riggins to continue his assault. Moreno fired back on Riggins, backing him into the corner. Hendrix, who was standing on the apron, at a kick from Moreno that Riggins ducked. Moreno tried setting his opponent up for a Spanish Fly, but Hendrix held onto Harley’s leg, and Moreno tumbled to the mat. Riggins hit a chokeslam into a kneelift for the pin.

WINNER: Harley Riggins at 3:35.

(Miller’s Take: Same as the opening bout, not much to this one. Moreno couldn’t overcome the chicanery of Hendrix despite having Riggins outclassed.)

-After the match, Hendrix put Moreno’s leg in a chair, and Riggins jumped onto it to put an exclamation point on the victory.

-Foreman Timothy Thatcher instructed his security team of Viktor Zanov and Shido Ash to be careful, because they further injured Harlem Lewis’s shoulder last week by being too rough with him. They politely thanked him for his guidance and left after he instructed them on his expectations for tonight’s match involving Cappuccino Jones and Max Abrams. Thatcher then hyped Succession III on June 24th. He said new talent would debut and the winner of tonight’s match between Wendy Choo and Sloane Jacobs would face Nikkita Lyons at Succession III. “Let’s get to work!” [c]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(3) MAX ABRAMS vs. CAPPUCCINO JONES

Blake Howard wondered aloud why Abrams was dressed like a Laker girl. Rosenberg reminded him that Jimmy Hart once said, “If you dress like you’re in the audience, you might wind up there.” Great point. Jones took one last slug of his bean juice before tossing the cup aside. Security Ash and Zanov were shown observing from near the ring entrance. Jones unloaded early with his highly caffeinated brand of offense before Abrams cut him off with a smirk on his face.

Abrams kicked and punched before Jones took him down with a headscissors. Abrams countered with a blockbuster, then climbed the ropes, but took too much time setting up for an elbow, allowing Jones plenty of time to move out of the way. He staggered Abrams with a double axehandle from the top rope, then hit a fireman’s carry into a sit-out powerbomb for a two-count. The two collided mid-ring as both went for a flying press.

The Mog Squad came out with bad intentions but were stopped when security turned around and stared them down defiantly. Sam Holloway and Marcus Mathers ran out and jumped Jacari Ball and Santi Rivera, but security shoved Mathers hard to the floor, then dragged Holloway to the back, completely ignoring the presence of Ball and Rivera. Biased much, guys? Jones climbed to the top rope for a Froggy Brew, but Abrams rolled to the floor. Jones repositioned himself and delivered a flying press to the floor. He threw Abrams back in and again climbed to the top, but C.J. Valor ran out and tripped up Jones while the referee wasn’t looking, which allowed Abrams to hit the Main Objective for the win.

WINNER: Max Abrams at 6:24.

(Miller’s Take: This match was half about the feuding ID factions and half about Foreman Thatcher’s shady security team showing more obvious bias towards heels. Abrams is a star in the making. Jones doesn’t need to change a thing. I might have some bias myself, as I’m an avid coffeeholic, but I love Cappuccino’s gimmick, and he’s exciting in the ring.)

-P.J. Vasa was shown walking in the back. She said she’d be watching the women’s title match tonight. [c]

(4) KAI KAVARI vs. ELIJAH HOLYFIELD

Holyfield backed Kavari into the corner and broke clean as the announcers hyped his credentials and pedigree, being the son of boxing great Evander Holyfield. A shoulder block, two splashes, a spinebuster, and a knockout uppercut made quick work of Kavari.

WINNER: Elijah Holyfield at 1:14.

(Miller’s Take: That was quick and to the point, as is my take on it.)

-Tristan Angels complained about his loss to Aaron Rourke and The Mog Squad hogging the spotlight afterwards. He called Braxton Cole a trust fund baby and said Harlem Lewis looks more like a motorcycle gang leader than a champion wrestler. He also put down Chaz “Starboy” Hall before claiming he will defeat Rourke soon for the Evolve Championship.

(5) WENDY CHOO (c) vs. SLOANE JACOBS (w/Nikkita Lyons) – Evolve Women’s Championship Match

Mike Rome made the official ring introductions. P.J. Vasa and Karmen Petrovic were sitting in the VIP Lounge for this one. Choo rolled out of the way of a big boot by Jacobs, then landed a headscissors takedown, followed by a dropkick for a quick two-count. She hit a codebreaker as Jacobs tried to re-enter the ring, sending her tumbling to the floor before a quick commercial break.

After a plug for RiyahdMania next year, they returned to the action. Jacobs lifted Choo onto her shoulders and dropped her with snake eyes in the corner as Vasa and Petrovic were shown bickering in the VIP Lounge. Jacobs lifted Choo for a side slam and a legdrop for a near fall. Choo tried to mount an offense, but Jacobs cut her off and delivered a twisting elevated suplex for a two-count. She locked Choo in a headscissors, then wrenched her neck. Choo fought back with kicks and chops, followed by a hammerlock clothesline. She hit a Molly-Go-Round for another two-count.

Jacobs scored another near fall and went for a second snake eyes, but Choo slipped out. She went to the top turnbuckle, but Choo climbed up with her to deliver a superplex. She followed it up with a brainbuster for another two-count. She went for the Dirt Nap, but Jacobs dropped her face-first onto the mat, then hit an albowdrop for a near fall. She locked in the Siren Song on Choo, who couldn’t reach the ropes because Lyons was pulling back on it. The referee admonished Lyons before Jacobs lifted Choo into an electric chair position, but Choo slipped down and locked in the Dirt Nap for the submission victory.

WINNER: Wendy Choo by submission at 9:32 to retain the Evolve Women’s Championship.

(Miller’s Take: Decent main event that didn’t see Lyons as much of a factor with her presence. Choo is very over with the fans, and Jacobs has the tools to become a major player at some point. The story here wasn’t if Choo would retain, but how Lyons would react with it becoming her turn to challenge for the belt.)

-After the match, Jacobs tried to reach for Nikkita’s help, but Lyons swatted her away as she stared down Choo, who pointed toward the Succession sign. In the meantime, the trouble brewing between Vasa and Petrovic boiled over as they began to rumble in the VIP Lounge. Referees ran over to separate them as “Tubi Continued” (cute) flashed across the screen.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Five matches instead of the standard three tonight, with a couple of them you might have missed if you blinked. Foreman Thatcher continues to have trouble on his hands with his shady security. Choo finally achieved a successful title defense, and most importantly, the It’s Gal Open Challenge debuts next week. See you then!