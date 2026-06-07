FREE PODCAST 6/7 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Arezzi discuss MITB hype, Raw reaction, Muhammad Ali-Gorilla Monsoon in-person account, Goldberg, Lesnar, NXT, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (6-7-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by John Arezzi, host of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight radio show from the late 1980s through the mid-1990s, to discuss last night’s Raw, Money in the Bank, Brock Lesnar’s UFC and WWE future, Goldberg’s WWE potential match-ups, Summerslam, NXT, the forthcoming WWE roster split, and more including an in-person ringside and backstage perspective from Arezzi regarding the Muhammad Ali-Gorilla Monsoon angle that aired on Raw. Live callers and email topics are mixed into the program.
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