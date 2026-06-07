AAA NOCHE DE LOS GRANDES – NIGHT 2 (6/6): Octagon Jr. & Cruz del Toro vs. Lince Dorado vs. Joanquin Wilde vs. Mini Vikingo, La Catalina & Lola Vice & Bayley vs. Flammer & Maravilla & La Hiedra

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AAA NOCHE DE LOS GRANDES – WEEK 2

JUNE 6, 2026

MONTERREY, NUEVA LEON, MEXICO AT ARENA MONTERREY

AIRED ON YOUTUBE

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators (English): Corey Graves, John Bradshaw Layfield, Rey Mysterio

Commentators (Spanish): Jose Manuel Guillen, Roberto Figueroa

Ring Announcer: Jesus Zuniga

-The show opened with highlights of the epic mask vs. mask encounter between los dos El Grande Americanos, which resulted in the unmasking of the Original El Grande Americano to reveal his identity as Chad Gable.

-AAA GM Rey Mysterio was shown walking the hallway. AAA Mixed Tag Team and NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice, La Catalina, and Bayley were shown entering the arena.

(1) OCTAGON JR. vs. CRUZ DEL TORO vs. LINCE DORADO vs. JOAQUIN WILDE vs. MINI VIKINGO – AAA World Cruiserweight #1 Contender’s Fatal 5-Way Match

JBL commented that he had not seen anything like Mini Vikingo since Sean Waltman took WWE by storm with his defeat of Razor Ramon. Del Toro and Wilde began working as a team early in the match, picking on Mini Vikingo and keeping him down with stellar teamwork. Of course, Wilde tried to pull a fast one on his partner, but Del Toro was wise to him. The LWO members went into a series of lightning-fast chain wrestling maneuvers before Dorado and Octagon crashed the party.

Octagon hit a beautiful spinning armdrag from the top to Dorado as they began putting on a lucha clinic of their own. Mini Vikingo swung around Dorado about 87 times before taking him down. He continued to show astounding grace and agility before being tripped up and disposed of by Wilde, who decided it would be a good time to spray on more hairspray. Del Toro hit a tornillo to the outside that popped the crowd, then landed a stunning missile dropkick to Vikingo. Wilde and Del Toro got into an argument over who was going to pin Vikingo before Dorado hit them with a double stunner. Wilde missed a spinning press, then took a brainbuster from Dorado. Lince followed it up with a shooting star press for the pin.

WINNER: Lince Dorado at 8:07 to become the #1 contender to the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was my first time seeing Mini Vikingo in a match, and I can see what the hype is all about. Mysterio revealed on commentary that the 17-year-old luchador first started training at the tender age of 4. Honestly, he looks about 14 years old and wrestles with the experience of a 27-year-old. He is sensational. Pretty standard multi-luchador fare here, which means it was incredibly fast-paced and exciting. With a new cruiserweight champ just having been crowned, it’s unlikely that Dorado will unseat Rey Fenix.)

-In the back, The War Raiders gloated over their AAA Tag Team Title victory over Pagano & Psycho Clown. [c]

-Back from the break, Dorian Roldan congratulated El Hijo del Vikingo while Omos towered over them. El Ojo declared that nobody could defeat them.

-The announcers plugged the first-ever two-night Triplemania, which will be held September 11th in Las Vegas and September 13th in Mexico City.

-In the back, reporters asked GM Rey Mysterio about his thoughts on the mask vs. mask match, Triplemania, and future AAA dates throughout Central and South America. He confirmed that his son, Dominick Mysterio, would appear to defend the Mega Championship on Night 2 of Triplemania.

-A video recap was shown of the feud between the six women competing in the main event. [c]

-Video footage was shown of the unmasking of the Original El Grande Americano, and the outstanding speech that Chad Gable made after his unmasking. If those two didn’t get a huge bonus payout for that match, then something is terribly wrong.

-In the back, Rayo and Bravo physically supported and beaten and bloodied El Grande Americano. He said he was only able to persevere because of his friends, his country, and the people of Mexico. He ended by thanking the fans.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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(2) LAS TOXICAS (Flammer & Lady Maravilla & La Hiedra) vs. LA CATALINA & LOLA VICE & BAYLEY – 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Las Toxicas seem to be AAA’s answer to Fatal Influence (or Toxic Attraction…take your pick), with Flammer, the Reina de Reinas Champion, being the leader of the group. Flammer started to face off against Catalina, then decided discretion was the better part of valor and tagged in Maravilla. Catalina flipped out of an arm twist into an armdrag before being pitched into enemy territory in the opposite corner. Hiedra took the tag, as did Vice. Hiedra swung at Vice, who ducked and delivered multiple kicks before landing a couple of harsh hip attacks in the corner. The face trio delivered three synchronized suplexes to their opponents, much to the delight of the crowd.

Las Toxicas got the advantage on Vice with some triple teaming while managing to keep her partners out of the ring. Flammer got a near fall on Vice before locking in a chicken wing variation. Vice slipped free and made the hot tag to Bayley, who cleaned house of Las Toxicas as the fans chanted her name. She landed her patented flying elbow on Maravilla for a two-count. Maravilla and Hiedra posted Bayley crotch-first before Flammer basement dropkicked her to the floor. Bayley managed to make the tag to Catalina, who took awhile to set up for a moonsault, but still connected with Flammer.

Hiedra and Maravilla broke up the pin attempt, then got attacked by Bayley and Vice. Lola connected with a back fist on Hiedra on the floor while Bayley delivered a Bayley-to-belly suplex on Maravilla. Flammer dropkicked Bayley out of the ring again, but ate a superkick, hip attack, and running knee from Catalina before being pinned by her.

WINNERS: La Catalina & Lola Vice & Bayley at 8:50.

(Miller’s Take: This was perfectly fine for what it was, which was mainly a showcase for AAA’s newest acquisition, La Catalina. Of course, AAA fans love their Lola, and Bayley got a warm welcome from the Monterrey fans as well. Las Toxicas make a great heel trio, and it would be interesting to see them matched up with their WWE mirror-image, Fatal Influence.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Week 2 reminded me a lot of 1988’s AWA SuperClash III, where The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and The Stud Stable had the unenviable task of following Jerry Lawler vs. Kerry Von Erich. This was more of a cooling off from the mask vs. mask match that actually happened earlier in the evening, but was broadcast live while these two matches were shown this week. La Catalina’s pinfall victory over Reina de Reinas Champion Flammer should put her in title contention in the very near future.