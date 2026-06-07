NXT TV RESULTS (6/2): Miller’s alt-perspective report on D’Angelo vs. Kam Hendrix for NXT Title, Zaria vs. Lizzy Rain, Dark State vs. Heights & Bourne

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NXT TV REPORT

JUNE 2, 2026

ORLANDO, FL AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Correspondent: Emily Agard

[HOUR ONE]

-An outdoor shot of the Orlando horizon was shown as Vic Joseph introduced the show. NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and Kam Hendrix were shown walking through the parking lot.

(1) ZARIA vs. LIZZY RAIN

Zaria strode out to the ring with a calm, intense purpose. Rain made her usual hyperactive entrance, screaming about heavy metal never dying. Zaria drove Rain into the corner at the bell, asserting her power advantage. Rain responded with some faster-paced offense that befuddled Zaria until she got chopped. That angered her. After a brief flurry of offense, Rain backed her into the corner and delivered her signature series of chops.

Zaria soon overpowered the Maiden of Metal. Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley sauntered out to ringside, which distracted Zaria briefly. It wasn’t long before Zaria decked Rain as she was perched on the turnbuckle, sending her tumbling to the floor. Paxley watched from the announce desk before they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

Zaria silently thumped on Rain on the minuscule screen on the left while the crazy old Panda Express lady busted through a door with a bag of fast food on the larger screen on the right. Back to full screen, Rain was headbutting Zaria on the turnbuckle. She delivered a Frankensteiner off the ropes but then got cut in half by a spear from Zaria. Both women rose to their feet as they duked it out mid-ring. Rain fired up and took Zaria down with some clotheslines, followed by a tornado DDT for a near fall. Rain rolled her up for another near fall before Zaria discus clotheslined her to the mat hard and covered her for a two-count.

Rain fired up again and half-matrixed out of a clothesline attempt, then delivered a cutter. She dumped Zaria from a fireman’s carry position for a near fall. Rain went for a springboard cutter, but Zaria caught her and threw her backwards hard with a German suplex. She nailed Rain with a spear, followed by an F5 for the win.

WINNER: Zaria at 10:57.

(Miller’s Take: Rain got in a respectable amount of offense, but this match went exactly how it should have, which was a decisive win for Zaria. If anything, Zaria needs to get more vicious to erase the stain of being Sol Ruca’s sidekick for so long.)

-After the match, Zaria lifted Rain for another F5, but Tatum Paxley slid in the ring and told her to stop. Zaria dropped Rain as Paxley agreed to give her a title match next week.

-In the back, North American Champion Myles Borne and Tavion Heights were talking with Sean Lecacy and Dorian Van Dux. Heights told Legacy and DVD they should become a team like he and Borne, but the champ reminded him it is just for tonight because he has a title to defend. A frustrated Heights said, “Don’t remind me.” DVD and Legacy considered Tavion’s suggestion before walking away. In the background, Shawn Spears continued apologizing to Niko Vance for not telling him about the OTM attack last week. Izzi Dame walked up and suggested they forget about last week and focus on their tag team match against OTM. Spears seemed concerned.

-As DarkState made their usual entrance through the crowd, Saquon Shugars sneaked up behind Cutler James with a baseball bat and massaged his spine with it. He retreated up the steps when Osiris Griffin and Dion Lennox rushed to Cutler’s aid before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

-Vic Joseph announced the first PLE on the CW Network, The Great American Bash, at the end of this month. He also revealed that GM Robert Stone postponed the tag team match between DarkState and Borne & Heights and called an audible to move up the other tag team match scheduled for later on.

(2) OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima) vs. THE CULLING (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) (w/Izzi Dame)

Dame led The Culling to the ring. Spears didn’t seem like his normal, confident self. OTM attacked The Culling while they were walking down the ramp as Izzi took cover. The referee called for the bell when Nima and Spears got in the ring. Price took the tag and chopped the skin off Shawn’s chest. That was loud. Vance took the tag to battle the larger Price. They beat on each other for a bit before Price took Vance to the floor, then back to the ring, then back to the floor, where Vance posted Price before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

Back to the match, Spears drove his knee into Nima’s head but missed a spear and went shoulder-first into the ring post. Vance came in for a save, but Price put both Spears and Vance down. He pressed Spears overhead, then threw him onto Vance. He executed a reverse hiptoss, followed by a kneelift, but Vance kicked out at two. Spears appeared to be apologizing to Vance for not breaking up the pin. Vance took down Price and tagged Spears to execute a powerslam neckbreaker combo for a near fall. Spears got cut open on his face by Price’s hand during the move, and he came up with blood streaming from his ear to his mouth. He audibly assured Vance and Dame that he had things under control, but Price shoved him towards Vance. Spears put on the brakes to keep from colliding with his partner, then moved as Price went for a superkick, which knocked Vance off the ring apron. OTM performed their rocking double slam to finish off Spears.

WINNERS: OTM at 9:31.

(Miller’s Take: Even if you haven’t been watching wrestling as long as I have, you still probably knew that Spears was going to find a way to jack things up. He did just that. OTM is getting more TV time, and they’re taking advantage of it. The barbecue segment a couple of weeks ago really helped their cause. Is The Culling about to become a duo? Let’s hit the play button and see.)

-After the match, Dame and Vance looked down at Spears with obvious distaste but didn’t Saquon him yet.

-In the locker room, E.K. Prosper advised Tate Wilder to slow down and pick his spots. Wilder reacted as if Prosper had just told him to wear bunny ears in the ring. Wilder’s most recent Evolve foe, Kam Hendrix, showed up and agreed that Wilder was reckless. He started giving Wilder a hard time about starting with NXT at the same time, but not getting a title shot in the main event like he is tonight. Wilder said he’d change that and walked away. Hendrix made a stupid joke. Prosper wished bodily harm on Hendrix.

(3) JACKSON DRAKE (w/Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes & Myka Lockwood) vs. TATE WILDER

Jackson and Wilder started a bit tentatively. Drake strutted and preened before Wilder chopped him hard. As Drake went to the floor, Wilder came off the top to take all three male members of The Vanity Project down on the floor. This, of course, was a perfect spot for a commercial break. [c]

They returned from the break abruptly, with both men apparently having collided with each other. They slugged it out on the apron until Drake nailed Wilder with a pele kick on the apron, followed by a spear. Drake missed a 450 splash and ate a TKO. Wilder executed a sunset flip into a powerbomb on Drake, then hit a Twisted Bliss for a near fall. Baylor and Smokes jumped up on the apron, but Wilder knocked them both off. He pitched Drake over the ropes and onto Smokes on the floor. He attempted a running dive off the ropes, but Lockwood shoved Drake out of the way and caught Wilder. She powerbombed him into the ring post, then on the apron while the referee was dealing with Baylor’s whining. Drake recovered and climbed to the top turnbuckle, and this time hit his 450 splash and made the cover.

WINNER: Jackson Drake at 8:38.

(Miller’s Take: There was nothing at stake here, other than Wilder’s pride. The Vanity Project continue to function as a well-oiled machine with the latest addition of the strong and scary Miss Lockwood. Wilder continues to lose due to excessive hot-dogging.)

-Emily Agard was in GM Robert Stone’s office to talk to him about The Great American Bash when an angry Osiris Griffin walked in, demanding that Stone find Saquon Shugars. Jasper Troy walked in and asked Stone what he wanted to see him about. He and Griffin got in each other’s faces before Dion Lennox rushed in and smacked Troy in the back with a chair. A test pattern flickered on the screen until another camera angle from outside the office showed Agard running out, screaming for medical, followed by Stone doing the same. The cameraman went into the office to reveal Lennox and Griffin yelling that nobody was safe, as Kyle and what I’m assuming was a fallen cameraman lay on the floor under a pile of debris.

-A video was shown of Lola Vice successfully defending her NXT title against Izzi Dame last week before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

-AAA Mixed Tag Team and NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice made her ring entrance. She told the NXT faithful that she was the complete package and undeniable. She spoke of hard work and not making excuses, then wondered aloud who was next. Kelani Jordan interrupted her and asked if she was going to finally get her title shot as she entered the ring.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

She said the same people who applauded Vice’s success criticized hers, referencing her TNA Knockouts reign. She asked what she had to do. As the two began to bicker, Kendal Grey, who was flanked by her bestie, an injured and hobbling Wren Sinclair, interrupted both of them and reminded them she pinned them both in the Iron Survivor Challenge. Jordan told her she can’t win the big one. Vice, apparently acting in the capacity of GM, told them they could fight next week, with the winner getting a title match at The Bash. As Jordan walked behind Vice and ripped the belt from Vice’s waist, Lola spun around with a back fist. Jordan ducked, and Grey ate the fist. Jordan pitched the belt back to Vice as she smiled at her handiwork.

-The Progressive NXT Spotlight featured a hilarious video package on Shiloh Hill and Tristan Angels preparing for the Mr. NXT Pageant. Angels was dressed in a top hat and tails, while Hill wore a biohazard suit, a clown getup, and snorkeling gear.

-In the back, Tatum Paxley was chatting with Hill about the pageant. Hill excused himself, saying he had some raccoon business to tend to. Zaria ran up and slugged Paxley, then gave her an F5 into a chain link enclosure. Hill ran back to her rescue and yelled for medical, who apparently have their hands full tonight. [c]

-In the back, Mason Rook walked up to NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and said they both knew it should be him in the title match tonight instead of Kam Hendrix. Robert Stone walked up and told Rook that he would have an opportunity to prove himself next week against Naraku. D’Angelo told him he’d be first in line if he could beat Naraku. Stone reminded Rook not to get involved in the title match tonight. Naraku was lurking in the background, watching the entire scene play out.

(4) LEXIS KING (c) (w/Stacks & Arianna Grace & Uriah Connors) vs. ROMEO MORENO (w/Noam Dar) – Speed Championship Match

As is customary for Speed title matches, the time limit was set for 5 minutes. After some back-and-forth action, King took control of Moreno with 4 minutes left to go. Moreno came back to trade blows with him with 3 minutes left. Moreno grabbed the champion and delivered a smooth suplex with 2 minutes left. He dove over the top and onto the floor to take out Connors and Stacks. Back in the ring, King applied a Boston Crab with 1 minute left. Moreno rolled him up with an inside cradle for a near fall, but missed a springboard moonsault. King kneed him in the back, then delivered a Coronation for the pinfall.

WINNER: Lexis King at 4:34 to retain the Speed Championship.

(Miller’s Take: Decent enough match for what it was. The problem with these Speed matches is that none of them last long enough to be memorable in any way, which makes them all seem like filler.)

-In a back lounge area, Nattie approached a table where Evolve Women’s Champion Wendy Choo was chatting with Jaida Parker. Champ Choo quietly excused herself as Parker told Nattie she beat her protégé. Nattie said Layla would have beaten her if she’d had a couple of more training sessions in The Dungeon and called Parker’s performance less than mediocre. Parker challenged Nattie to fight in the ring or in the parking lot. Nattie snapped back that she could drop the tough act because she could see right through it and knew that she was scared. She called her soft again, then walked away. Hank broke the silence of the room, saying he’d cry if someone told him that. Parker looked as if she was about to do just that. Tank commented that the girls were ruthless to each other. Nikkita Lyons commented that maybe Parker shouldn’t dish out what she can’t take. A dejected Parker walked off. Also in the background were Kali Armstrong and Kale Dixon, who apparently still has a job there. [c]

-In medical, E.K. Prosper was trying to talk some sense into Tate Wilder. Keanu Carver strolled up and made an unsolicited comment, which prompted Knight, er, I mean Prosper, to challenge him. Carver dismissed him and walked past Wren Sinclair, who was occupying the next chair with her bandaged knee. Grey stood next to her, holding a bag of ice to her jaw. Sinclair told Grey she was just getting in the way at this point, and Grey needed to face Jordan on her own.

(5) DARKSTATE (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin) vs. TAVION HEIGHTS & MYLES BORNE

Borne started the bout against Lennox. He tolerated some early offense by Lennox, then cinched in a headlock. He made a clumsy tag to Heights as Booker and Joseph wondered aloud if the former NQCC stablemates were in sync. They did get on the same page and executed a double hiptoss on Lennox, who soon made the tag to Griffin. The action spilled out to the floor, where Heights backdropped Lennox, then roused his partner off the floor and encouraged him before they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

The more entertaining of the insurance guys, the one who teaches people not to act like their parents, hung his head in defeat while failing at his noble endeavor, then some other stuff was advertised that I paid very little attention to because I was thinking about how I do sometimes act like my parents. Anyway, when they returned to full-screen, Lennox was working over the North American champ. He tagged in Griffin, who continued the assault. They continued to dominate with quick tags until Heights finally took the hot tag. He was all fired up as he decimated DarkState.

Lennox grabbed Griffin’s leg to keep Heights from executing another throw, then they delivered a Doomsday Device on Heights to get the pin.

WINNERS: DarkState at 11:16.

(Miller’s Take: This was pretty good. The takeaway from this match was Heights eating the pin for his team, which will likely lead to further dissension between him and Borne. Also, the continued threat of the scorned Saquon Shugars, who was shown after the match standing on the balcony, pointing his baseball bat menacingly at his former stablemates.)

-Vic Joseph announced Paxley defending against Zaria, and Grey vs. Jordan in a #1 contender’s match—also, Rook vs. Naraku, along with the Mr. NXT pageant.

-Kam Hendrix made his ring entrance before they cut to another commercial break. [c]

(6) TONY D’ANGELO (c) vs. KAM HENDRIX – NXT Championship Match

Mike Rome made the official ring introductions. Hendrix launched himself out of the corner with a Showtime kick to stun the champ. He took it to D’Angelo and scored a few two-counts before Tony D. gave some of it back to the brash young challenger. D’Angelo tossed Hendrix with an overhead throw, then clotheslined him over the top rope and to the floor. Hendrix stood and walked over to where the championship belt was being displayed. He looked as if he were contemplating grabbing it to use as a weapon, but Naraku, who was seated in the crowd just beyond the belt, shook his head menacingly at Hendrix. I can’t think of a better time to take a split-screen commercial break. [c]

I’m really ready for some new sponsors. SafeLite and Panda Express are getting really old very quickly. Back to full-screen, Naraku was shown standing next to the belt, keeping a close eye on Hendrix, who was in control of the champion in the ring. He started getting cocky before D’Angelo channeled his inner Hillbilly Jim and began showing Hendrix who was the boss. Hendrix tried to put his feet on the ropes during a pin attempt but got caught by the referee. He unleashed another showtime kick for a near fall.

The two men rose to their feet while trading blows. D’Angelo got a very near fall after a spinebuster. Hendrix rolled to the outside and tried to grab a chair, but a foot was shown standing on it. The camera panned out to reveal the foot belonged to Mason Rook, who shook his head at Hendrix. As Hendrix turned around, D’Angelo was there to backdrop him onto the announce desk, which did not give. He rolled him back into the ring and pinned him after a Dead to Rights.

WINNER: Tony D’Angelo at 10:55 to retain the NXT Championship.

(Miller’s Take: Hendrix got in a respectable amount of offense, but I’ve never been crazy about the idea of a hot newcomer eating a loss to the king of the mountain right out of the gate. They did that with Carmelo Hayes when he challenged Cody Rhodes in his main roster debut, and it took months for him to regain his footing and re-establish himself. Naraku and Rook thwarting his hopes of shortcutting his way to a victory was a nice touch, though.)

-After the match, Joseph announced that the match next week between Naraku and Rook would be a #1contender’s match, with the winner facing Tony D. at The Great American Bash. Naraku respectfully presented the title belt to D’Angelo, then bowed to him and gazed at Rook, who was standing above a dejected Hendrix on the floor.

FINAL THOUGHTS: I don’t like to make predictions (mainly because I don’t like being wrong), but I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that I think Zaria will make her mark next week and win the North American title she lusted after while it was held by her ex-buddy and new Intercontinental Champion, Sol Ruca. It’s going to be super silly, but I already know I’m going to enjoy the Mr. NXT Pageant next week as well—good build to next week, which will set the stage for The Great American Bash. See you next week!