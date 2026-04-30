VIP AUDIO 4/30 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): What is AEW’s current booking structure, performer safety, PWG memories, Brodie Lee Jr.’s first match, WWE cuts, Punk hypocrisy (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

What is the current booking structure of AEW? Does Tony Khan meet with individual wrestlers? Does AEW feel like there are fresh contributors?

NFL Draft thoughts on the Commanders

Is there hypocrisy with C.M. Punk reportedly refusing to work an angle with Teddy Hart after legit issues between them when Punk was critical of The Young Bucks for not working a storyline with them after legit heat?

Is Zelina Vega right that a journalist should have let her frame her release publicly before reporting it themselves?

Are there examples of any wrestler moving down the card and losing main event designation only to return to main event status for a stretch longer than just a one-off match or feud?

Should TKO hire ex-UFC fighters who didn’t get a second contract to be body guards for UFC and WWE performers who are worried about their safety?

Why isn’t pro wrestling creative writing/booking better? Is there something about the art form that is just difficult to pull off and underestimated?

Todd’s top PWG memories

Thoughts on the furor between Dave Meltzer and Conrad Thompson over the framing of the Brodie Lee Jr. vs. Joey Janela match?

What does it say about WWE’s developmental system that they cut bait on two Olympic Gold Medalists?

Which wrestlers recently cut by WWE have the best chance to thrive outside of WWE? How lame duck of a show is LFG when winners are cut and contestants are cut before the show even airs?

Thoughts on the “forced hire” of Zoe Hines, the niece of RFK Jr., to WWE? (And has WWE found their next NXT G.M.?)

Thoughts on English words of French origin and thoughts on announcer Gordon Solie

What actions should TKO take to address concerns among WWE performers about their safety and is there a connection between high prices and fans as a result simply expecting more access due to what they spend?

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com