VIP AUDIO 4/30 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): What is AEW’s current booking structure, performer safety, PWG memories, Brodie Lee Jr.’s first match, WWE cuts, Punk hypocrisy (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- What is the current booking structure of AEW? Does Tony Khan meet with individual wrestlers? Does AEW feel like there are fresh contributors?
- NFL Draft thoughts on the Commanders
- Is there hypocrisy with C.M. Punk reportedly refusing to work an angle with Teddy Hart after legit issues between them when Punk was critical of The Young Bucks for not working a storyline with them after legit heat?
- Is Zelina Vega right that a journalist should have let her frame her release publicly before reporting it themselves?
- Are there examples of any wrestler moving down the card and losing main event designation only to return to main event status for a stretch longer than just a one-off match or feud?
- Should TKO hire ex-UFC fighters who didn’t get a second contract to be body guards for UFC and WWE performers who are worried about their safety?
- Why isn’t pro wrestling creative writing/booking better? Is there something about the art form that is just difficult to pull off and underestimated?
- Todd’s top PWG memories
- Thoughts on the furor between Dave Meltzer and Conrad Thompson over the framing of the Brodie Lee Jr. vs. Joey Janela match?
- What does it say about WWE’s developmental system that they cut bait on two Olympic Gold Medalists?
- Which wrestlers recently cut by WWE have the best chance to thrive outside of WWE? How lame duck of a show is LFG when winners are cut and contestants are cut before the show even airs?
- Thoughts on the “forced hire” of Zoe Hines, the niece of RFK Jr., to WWE? (And has WWE found their next NXT G.M.?)
- Thoughts on English words of French origin and thoughts on announcer Gordon Solie
- What actions should TKO take to address concerns among WWE performers about their safety and is there a connection between high prices and fans as a result simply expecting more access due to what they spend?
Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
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