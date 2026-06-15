News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Worse or Better (Episode 10 – Commentary Commentary): Steph & Josh discuss and compare the commentary and commentators over the last few decades (126 min.)

June 15, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this PWTorch Dailycast series titled “Worse or Better,” Josh White and Stephanie Chase discuss one aspect of today’s pro wrestling scene and compare it to a previous era or eras and decide if today is… worse or better. Stephanie and Josh started out acknowledging how difficult wrestling commentary can be before considering what makes for a good commentator. The discussion spanned four decades of commentary, highlighting key figures from the eighties through to the current crop of play-by-play and color guys. Josh and Steph recalled some classic wrestling calls and considered their favorite commentary teams before reaching a final decision on whether wrestling commentary in the present day is worse or better.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2026