FREE PODCAST 6/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Worse or Better (Episode 10 – Commentary Commentary): Steph & Josh discuss and compare the commentary and commentators over the last few decades (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this PWTorch Dailycast series titled “Worse or Better,” Josh White and Stephanie Chase discuss one aspect of today’s pro wrestling scene and compare it to a previous era or eras and decide if today is… worse or better. Stephanie and Josh started out acknowledging how difficult wrestling commentary can be before considering what makes for a good commentator. The discussion spanned four decades of commentary, highlighting key figures from the eighties through to the current crop of play-by-play and color guys. Josh and Steph recalled some classic wrestling calls and considered their favorite commentary teams before reaching a final decision on whether wrestling commentary in the present day is worse or better.
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