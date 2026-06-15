WWE RAW RESULTS (6/15): Keller’s report on Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio, Iyo Sky vs. Raquel in tournament matches, plus Gable vs. Rusev, Charlotte vs. Perez

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

JUNE 15, 2026

BALTIMORE, MD. AT CFG BANK ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of earlier today that 10,591 tickets had been distributed so far; arena set up for 11,278. The arena has a capacity of 14,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

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PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Paul Weigle to review WWE Raw LIVE. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

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LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE

[HOUR ONE]

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show as they showed an aerial view of Baltimore. Then they cut to excited fans from earlier outside the arena.

-A video package aired on the drama last week with Solo Sikoa, Royce Keys, LA Knight, Finn Balor, and the Usos last week on Smackdown during the Balor vs. Keys vs. Knight vs. Jey match and then Jey celebrating his win.

-Outside the arena, two SUVs arrived. The Usos got out of the silver one and Roman Reigns got out of the black one. He was handed his belt as he arrived and then told the attendant that there was something in the car. Reigns saw Jacob Fatu and said, “There he is.” He slapped his hand. Fatu joined them and followed them to the ring. Fans chanted “OTC!” He headed to the ring to his music.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Dominik Mysterio vs. Oba Femi – King of the Ring Semifinals match

Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinals match

Chad Gable vs. Rusev

Charlotte Flair vs. Roxanne Perez

Roman Reigns to return to Raw