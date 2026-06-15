TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (6/11): Santana vs. Young, Ali vs. Navarro, Elegance Brand vs. Rosemary & Allie & Sade

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TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JUNE 11, 2026

DENVER, CO AT NATIONAL WESTERN CENTER

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap video of recent events.

(1) MIKE SANTANA (c) vs. ERIC YOUNG – TNA World Title match

Towards the end, Eric brought the title belt into the ring and was going to give Santana a piledriver on it. Ricky Sosa returned and walked to the stage. Santana used the distraction to roll up Eric for the win.

WINNER: Mike Santana

After the match, Nic Nemeth marched to the ring with the Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy. Nic extended his hand and helped Santana to his feet. Nic said he could call his shot right now and win the title, but instead he challenged Santana to a title match at Slammiversary. Fans booed. TNA President presented the belt to Santana as fans chanted, “Do it now!” Santana and Nic shook hands.

-Gia Miller interviewed Mustafa Ali and Order 4 about Ali’s match against KC Navarro tonight. Ali said that Nic was idiotic but honorable. Ali talked about KC Navarro losing his uncle. Ali said that KC would scratch and claw until the end, but still lose, just like his uncle. [c]

(2) ELIJAH vs. MR. ELEGANCE (w/The Elegance Brand)

AJ Francis sent a representative to serve Elijah with papers. Mr. E used the distraction to roll up Elijah and get the wins in seconds.

WINNER: Mr. Elegance

AJ came out and taunted Elijah. Elijah did a dive over the top rope on AJ. They fought into the crowd. Back in the ring, Mr. E danced. Lei Ying Lee went to the ring and destroyed Mr. E. Xia Brookside pulled her off. Lee fought back and gave Xia the Warriors Way. Xia fled up the aisle before Lee could hit another move.

-The Injury Report featured Matt & Jeff Hardy, Trey Miguel, and Moose. [c]

-Nic Nemeth encouraged KC Navarro backstage. Ryan Nemeth interrupted and said that Nic should have crushed Santana. Santana walked in and said he doesn’t trust anyone, but he respected Nic for what he did. He vowed to shake Nic’s hand if Nic wins. KC asked for them to watch is back in his match tonight.

(3) LEON SLATER & FABIAN AICHNER vs. EDDIE EDWARDS & CEDRIC ALEXANDER

The System won when Alexander gave Slater the Lumbar Check and pinned him. The System continued their attack after the match. Moose returned and came out for the save. The System scattered out of the ring before Moose could reach them. Moose challenged Eddie to a match at Slammiversary.

WINNERS: Cedric Alexander & Eddie Edwards.

-Santino Marella said he wanted to move on from his feud with Arianna Grace and Stacks. Indi Hartwell walked in and asked to face Elayna Black next week. Santino agreed to the match. [c]

-KC Navarro and Mustafa Ali were shown warming up backstage.

-The Righteous came to the ring for a promo. Highlights of last week’s Wicked Garden match played during their entrance. Vincent said that history was made last week. He said the Hardys met the Lily of the Valley. He said he put the poisonous flower in Jeff Hardy’s mouth not to hurt him, but to show that even legends decay. He said the Hardys were obsolete.

Dutch talked next. He continued to gloat about the win. Vincent said there was only thing left to do and that was to win the TNA World Tag Team Titles. At that point, Santino Marella’s music hit and he walked to the stage. Santino said that the Righteous made him sick to his stomach. He said that at Slammiverary, The System would defend the titles against the Hardys and the Righteous in a ladder match.

Vincent claimed that the Hardys were gone. The lights went out, Matt Hardy’s laugh was heard, and a ladder appeared in the ring. The Righteous were shocked.

-The Elegance Brand were on their way to the ring and ran into Elayna Black. [c]

(4) MARA SADE & ROSEMARY & ALLIE vs. THE ELEGANCE BRAND (Ash & Heather & M w/The Concierge and Mr. Elegance)

Mr. Elegance tripped Mara during her entrance. The wrestlers fought before the bell rang. Mara and M got in the ring and started the match. Mara delivered a missile dropkick and got a two count. Rosemary brought a doll into the ring that was supposed to represent Ash. It was a voodoo doll. Mara made the doll dance, then Ash danced. Allie bit the doll on the behind, then Ash grabbed her behind. I’ve stopped caring.

Rosemary bit M. Allie and Heather tagged in. Ash used the referee for a distraction, which turned the tide of the match. Mara decked The Concierge at ringside. In the ring, Heather battled Allie. Allie gave Heather a codebreaker to mercifully end this match.

WINNERS: Allie & Rosemary & Mara Sade in 6:00.

After the match, Ash cradled the doll as the Elegance Brand surrounded her. Perhaps Rocco version 2 is headed our way.

-KC Navarro and Order 4 were shown on their way to the ring. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the matches for Slammiversary.

(5) MUSTAFA ALI (w/Order 4)(c) vs. KC NAVARRO – TNA International Title match

Hannifan said that KC was dedicating this match to his uncle who recently passed away. KC gave Ali a DDT in the ring and a tornado DDT on the outside. [c]

A replay showed that Ali had given KC a German suplex on the floor during the break. Ali accidentally hit his head on the turnbuckle after KC moved. KC gave Ali a cutter and got a two count. KC gave Ali a Famouser for another two count. KC continued on offense and got more near falls. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Ali put KC in a sharpshooter. KC tapped.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali in 11:00.

Ali put KC back in the sharpshooter. Nic Nemeth ran to ringside, but the Great Hands blocked him. Mike Santana went to ringside too. Santana and Nemeth fought the Great Hands and Agent Zero. Santana and Nemeth were back-to-back. Order 4 backed off. Ali was going to hit Santana with the title belt, but Nemeth superkicked Ali. Santana turned back around to help KC, and Nemeth gave Santana the Danger Zone. Fans booed. Nemeth’s music played and he stood over Santana to end the show.