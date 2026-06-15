FREE PODCAST 6/15 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell & Mitchell on Foley, Tough Enough, Raw, WCW vs. TNA more dysfunctional, Beer Money, Michael Cole, McMahon’s slap, Dreamer-TNA, more (184 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from June 6 and 7, 2011.

On the June 6, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they discussed with live callers Mick Foley’s departure from TNA, whether the end of WCW or current TNA is more dysfunctional, the Tough Enough season finale following the Livecast, the upcoming Raw episode, social media & wrestling in 2011, Eric Bischoff’s ratings comments, Beer Money’s potential futures as singles wrestlers, how to make Sin Cara stand out, and more topics.

Then on the June 7, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell take live calls for most of the live hour including a lot of discussion on the previous night’s Raw, Mick Foley’s TNA departure, TNA vs. WWE roster strength, Tommy Dreamer’s TNA departure, the value of the belt, Vince McMahon’s slap, Michael Cole, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow they discuss Raw in great detail segment by segment. It’s the longest VIP Aftershow ever.

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