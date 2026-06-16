FREE PODCAST 6/15 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Weigle talk Oba Femi vs. Dominik and whether Oba winning KOTR is inevitable, Bloodline drama, LA Knight, Bron-Seth, Charlotte, more (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Paul Weigle. They open with a discussion on another good week for Oba Femi, whether he is inevitably going to win KORT or could Brock Lesnar cost him the win. Also, The Bloodline drama and where things seem to be going with a breakdown of similarities and differences with this version of The Bloodline drama. Plus LA Knight, Charlotte, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Rusev, and much more with live caller, email, and chat interactions throughout. Plus, at the very end, a note about WWE not even mentioning that Paul Levesque and Roman Reigns were shown at the UFC event at the White House 24 hours earlier.

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