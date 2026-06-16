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VIP PODCAST 6/15 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Oba vs. Dom and Iyo vs. Raquel in semi-final matches, Bloodline drama, Gable vs. Rusev, Charlotte vs. Perez (30 min.)

June 16, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 15 edition of WWE Raw featuring Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio in a King of the Ring semi-final, Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Queen of the Ring semi-final, Austin Theory vs. Je’Von Evans, a Seth Rollins-Bron Breakker cage match announcement, Chad Gable vs. Rusev, and a lot of Bloodline drama with Roman Reigns, The Usos, Jacob Fatu, and LA Knight.

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