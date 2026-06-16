NXT PREVIEW (6/16): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Tony D’Angelo and Naraku face-to-face
- Tavion Heights vs. Jackson Drake – NXT North American Championship #1 Contender’s match
- Nattie vs. Jaida Parker
- Layla Diggs vs. Arianna Grace – WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament First Round match
- Izzi Dame vs. Thea Hail – WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament First Round match
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (6/9): Miller’s alt-perspective report on The Mr. NXT pageant, Mason Rook vs. Naraku, Tatum Paxley vs. Zaria for North American Title, Fraxiom vs. Moreno & Dar
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on the No. 1 contenders’ matches for the top NXT titles at the Great American Bash, how the tag team match served as a reminder of what could have been
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