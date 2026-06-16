WWE RAW RESULTS (6/15): Tomachick’s alt-persective report and analysis of Sky vs. Raquel, Oba vs. Dom, Theory vs. Je’Von, Bloodline drama

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

JUNE 15, 2026

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND AT CFG BANK ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX (8PM ET / 5PM PT)

REPORT BY ROBERT TOMACHICK, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

[HOUR ONE]

-Raw opened up tonight’s show by showing shots overlooking Baltimore Harbor and then panned to the crowd before showing highlights from the King of the Ring men’s qualifying match.

-Two cars pulled up to the arena with The Bloodline in them. Jimmy, Jey, and Roman met up with Jacob Fatu and walked their way to the ring. The Bloodline walked through the back and came out to a big roar from the crowd. Comedian Eric Andre dapped up Roman.

-The bloodline stood in the ring as the crowd sang Roman Reign’s name. Roman acknowledged Jey Uso’s win and told the crowd to acknowledge Jey. The crowd erupted in yeet chants. Roman brought up the criticism of him favoring Jey over Jimmy. Reigns said Jimmy is responsible for The Bloodline being together. The crowd started chanting Jacob Fatu’s name. Jey grabbed the microphone and told Roman that Fatu needed to acknowledge all of them not just Roman. Jacob snatched the microphone from Roman after being asked if he does not want to acknowledge Jimmy and Jey. Fatu said he only acknowledges Roman Reigns. Roman was pleased stating he does not need more yes men around him. Reigns had a box containing an Ula Fala brought to him. Roman rattled off achievements their family accomplished in the wrestling business. Roman welcomed Jacob to The Bloodline and put the Ula Fala on him. Jimmy and Jey were arguing in the corner looking unpleased. They all stood in the ring putting up the ones, but Jey hesitated.

-Joe Tessitore and Corey introduced themselves and Eric Andre. The Bloodline started walking up the ring, greeting Eric. Fatu threw him over the barricade for touching the Ula Fala. Adam Pearce and officials ran to the ring as Jacob climbed to the top turnbuckle with Eric Andre lying in the splash zone. Roman stopped Jacob at first but then gave him the okay. The crowd chanted “one more time!” and they got their wish. As The Bloodline was about to leave, Roman told Jacob to hit another splash on him. Roman sent a warning shot to the locker room as they walked to the back. [c]

-Tessitore advertised upcoming SummerSlam event in August, and the recapped the opening segment with The Bloodline.

(1) IYO SKY vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ – Queen of the Ring semi-final

Iyo Sky’s music started playing and she made her way down the ramp. The match started with Iyo using her speed to gain the early advantage. Raquel put an end to that with a crossbody, knocking Iyo out of the ring. Raquel lifted Iyo on her shoulders and dropped her face first on the barricade. Raquel cleared the announcer’s table and started talking smack to the crowd. Iyo ran through the ropes to the outside but was caught by Raquel and thrown into the ring post. [c]

In the corner, Raquel tried for Tejana Bomb but got reversed. Iyo hit the bullet train in the corner followed by a missile drop kick. Iyo hyped up the crowd but took too much time as Rodriguez sneaked under the ropes. Sky ran through the ropes and tried lifting Raquel into a sunset powerbomb as Raquel was on the side of the ring. Raquel stomped her to get out of it. Sky smashed Raquel’s face into the announcer’s table. Sky drove Raquel’s face into the top of the post while they were both on the top turnbuckle. Sky hit the sunset powerbomb into a Moonsault for the pin.

WINNER: Sky in 10:00.

(Robert’s Recap: Raquel has shown some massive improvement working as a giant heel. Her heel tendencies like yelling back at the crowd really gets the crowd behind her opponent. Her in-ring work has improved too. Every move she performs on her opponents seems powerful. Training with former giants like Kevin Nash has really paid off for her. To be honest, I would rather keep seeing her as a heel instead of a babyface. Sky showed some versatility tonight with her moves. She continues to be over with the crowd. It is a bit disappointing we won’t see Liv, if she wins her match against Charlotte, face Raquel for the championship.)

-Joe and Corey discussed the matches happening tonight including Charlotte vs. Roxanne Perez, Chad Gable vs. Rusev, and Oba vs. Dom. They showed highlights from Oba’s promo last week involving Dom and JD.

-Liv and Roxanne were walking backstage discussing Raquel’s loss. Liv said they need to focus more on her and Dominic. Liv walked into a room with Danhausen in it. Morgan asked Danhausen to curse Oba Femi. Danhausen gave her a list of his demandhausens which included human monies and a feature of him in one of her music videos. She walked away looking annoyed. [c]

-WWE aired a video package highlighting Danhausen’s involvement with the New York Knick championship run.

-A vignette of Seth Rollins and The Vision aired leading to Seth announcing him and Bron Breakker will have a match at Night of Champions in a steel cage.

-Pearce promised Lyra a match, as she left LA Knight walked in. LA aired out his grievances over The Bloodline. Knight said he will take care of The Bloodline his way.

-WWE will be putting El Grande Americano’s mask from his match a few weeks ago with the Original El Grande Americano. They cut to what happened after Penta and Rey’s match last week.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Chad Gable backstage. He said he made a lot of mistakes, and he will make amends with everyone he wronged. Walking backstage to the ring, he spotted Maxine talking to Theory. [c]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

(2) CHAD GABLE vs. RUSEV

Gable started off hitting a couple of suplexes before Rusev got to the ropes. Gable has full control of the match and tried locking in the ankle lock. Rusev rolled out of the ring and started to work Gable on the outside. Gable hit a quick reversal throwing Rusev on the announcer’s table. Page distracted Gable leading to him being thrown on the announcer’s table. [c]

Gable and Rusev traded shots in the middle of the ring. Gable got control and landed a couple of suplexes. Gable had Rusev on the top turnbuckle and hit a Superplex. An attempt at an ankle lock led to Gable getting reversed and put into an Accolade hold. Gable snuck out of it and got Rusev in the ankle, but Page jumped into the ring to interfere. Chad clotheslined him over the top rope and got Rusev in another ankle lock. Rusev countered with a Machka Kick for a close two count. Rusev, selling the effects of the ankle lock, put an Accolade hold on Gable. Gable tried grabbing the rope, but Rusev got him back in the middle of the ring, where he tried to stomp Chad’s chest but was stopped. Gable hit the Angle Slam and got Rusev in an Ankle Lock. Rusev tapped out. Page attacked Gable after the match, but Rey and Dragon Lee came to make the save.

WINNER Gable in 10:00.

(Robert’s Recap: It is enjoyable seeing Rusev wrestle more, he has unique charisma about him that makes you think he is capable of winning every week, even though we know he more than likely won’t. He is a solid in-ring wrestler and pairing him up with Chad Gable made for a very entertaining match even if it was only ten minutes. Gable continues to right his wrongs and it will be interesting to see how his story develops. We saw him look at Maxine as she was talking to Theory, but he chose not to engage her. WWE has primed Gable up for a solid baby face run.)

-Backstage Roman is talking to his new assistant about his responsibilities. Jimmy and Jey showed up asking why Roman didn’t follow the plan. Roman said they need to stick together since everybody on the roster hates them. Roman asked why nobody has taken care of LA Knight yet. Roman wanted to send Jacob to handle the problem but Jimmy volunteered to do it.

-Oba Femi was shown warming up for his King of the Ring semi-finals match against Dominik Mysterio tonight. [c]

-Hometown Heros are shown on screen.

-A vignette of Bron Breakker is played explaining his side.

-LA Knight came down to the ring. “Welcome home” chants started raining down from the crowd. Knight said Roman is manipulating Jacob. He mentioned how Solo cost him his King of the Ring match. Jimmy Uso cut off LA Knight and came out to the ring. Jimmy said things are different know and Solo is not part of The Bloodline. Knight doesn’t believe him and thinks they are all working together. Jey Uso made his way to the ring looking serious as ever. Jey said Jimmy was right and Solo is on his own. Jey said he was better than LA Knight and he wanted to be acknowledged. Knight and Jey scrap in the middle of the ring leading to Jimmy breaking it up with a kick. Jey grabbed a steel chair but was intercepted by Jimmy. The distraction caused Knight to get the chair and hit both Usos with it. Fatu ran down to the ring and put Knight in a Tongan Death Grip. The Bloodline left Knight grasping for air in the ring. [c]

-Graves and Tessitore recap the prior segment while highlights played.

-The Usos argued backstage before Fatu intervened saying their way wasn’t working and he had to do it his way.

-A vignette showing Alexa Bliss’s journey through NXT aired.

-Charlotte made her entrance with Alexa Bliss as highlights from her Queen of the Ring qualifying match aired.

(3) CHARLOTTE FLAIR (w/Alexa Bliss) vs. ROXANNE PEREZ (w/Liv Morgan)

Perez and Morgan hug in the ring before the match. Perez opened the match with a slap to Charlotte and a little curtsy. Flair landed a strong knee knocking Perez out of the ring. Charlotte landed some chops but missed one and hit the post. Roxanne started working over Charlottes right hand. [c]

Perez continued to work on the hand of Charlotte. Flair lifted Perez up and slammed her down. She thought about going for a chop but hesitated due to the injury to her hand. Perez got control again and started chopping Flair in the corner. On the outside, Liv threw Bliss into the ring post. Flair started chopping Perez with her left hand. Charlotte went to the second rope but kept her focus on Liv leading to Roxanne knocking her off the ropes. A fury of punches landed to the back of Charlottes head. Flair tried for the Figure Four Leg Lock and Perez countered into a roll up. The referee was distracted by Liv which led to Alexa jumping in the ring to roll the cradle over. Perez kicked out of the pin and attempted the Pop Rocks but was reversed. Flair got Perez in the Figure Four Lock leading to Roxanne tapping out.

WINNER: Charlotte in 10:00.

(Robert’s Recap: This match seemed like it was quicker than ten minutes. It got a little messy at times. A clear miss on a boot from Charlotte, and the cradle roll were two spots that just did not look good. Roxanne is still a young talent even though she has been on television between Raw and NXT for some years now. She is still learning and having a match with Charlotte Flair will teach her a lot. Flair selling her hand throughout the match is something of a lost art nowadays. A lot of wrestlers will forget to keep selling an injury during a match just to sell it later on. It was a nice little touch that will stick with the viewers for her match next with Liv.)

-Je’Von Evans is walking backstage to the ring. [c]

-WWE aired an ad for Fanatics Fest.

[HOUR THREE]

-In the ring, Jackie interviewed Je’Von asking him what he was doing to prepare for Jey Uso. Evans said he will be ready for Jey. Logan Paul’s music intervened and he came out with Austin Theory. Paul has a protective brace on his arm. Paul said he came out for Evans. Paul called him a generational talent but said he needs the right people by his side to help him. Logan offered him a spot in The Vision to which Evans declined. Theory chimed in and stated they were not asking him, they were telling him he is in The Vision. Evans had his ring gear on challenged Theory to a match. [c]

(4) JE’VON EVANS vs. AUSTIN THEORY (w/Logan Paul)

Match started while the commercials aired. Evans ran through the ropes to hit Theory on the outside. Graves called Paul’s come back from injury the greatest comeback since Lazarus. Standing moonsault from Evans led to a quick pin and kick out. Theory tripped Evans into the turnbuckle. “Fire Logan Paul” chants from the crowd started. Theory worked Je’Von over in the corner. Evans attempted a springboard attack but got knocked to the outside of the ring. [c]

Evans landed some punches to Theory in the corner. A big springboard crossbody led to a two count. Evans tried getting the crowd into the match, but it took too long and Austin Theory countered. Theory attempted a powerbomb, but Evans countered and threw him out of the ring. Evans got distracted by Logan allowing Theory to knock him down. Evans threw Theory over the barricade. He ran around the ring and jumped over the barricade onto Theory. Evans got Austin back into the ring and attempted an OG Cutter. Breakker hit a devasting Spear to Je’Von while he was in the air which led to a disqualification for Theory. The Street Profits came out to make the save.

WINNER: Evans via DQ in about 12:00.

(Rober’s Recap: A good match that was hindered by commercial breaks. The skills of Evans and Theory fit very well together and a match between the two could be a lot better, given more time and less commercials. However, this match needed to serve a purpose, and it did. Having Bron come interfere and beat down on Evans should play into Je’Von’s King of the Ring match on Smackdown this Friday. The storyline between The Vision and The Street Profits continues.)

-Tessitore hyped up Cody vs Gunther this Friday commercial free on Smackdown. A recap of The Bloodline attacking Eric Andre aired.

-Fatu said he took care of LA Knight. Roman said he was the only one who understood him and then whispered something into Jacob’s ear. [c]

-Raw airs at a special time next week, 2pm ET/ 11am PT from London, England.

(5) DOMINIK MYSTERIO (w/JD McDonagh) vs. OBA FEMI – King of the Ring semi-final

Dominik made his entrance flanked by JD McDonagh. The crowd ramped up to welcome Oba Femi to the ring. Dominik immediately rolled out of the ring as the bell rang. Mysterio stalled and then went back into the ring. Dominik ran back out and was chased by Oba. Mysterio ran back into the right and hit Oba with a dropkick that did not really do much. Femi chased Dominik and threw him over the announcer’s table. JD thought about sneaking up on Femi but ran away into the crowd when Oba caught him. Femi rolled Dom back into the ring. JD came back but got knocked out by a forearm from Femi. Dominik hit a low blow and then a 619. Mysterio hit the frog splash for barely a one count. Mysterio pulled a hammer from his boot, but Femi hit a double choke slam on Dom and JD. Oba hit the Fall From Grace for the win. Femi grabbed a microphone and called out Brock Lesnar while saying he will become the next King of the Ring.

WINNER: Femi in 5:00.

(Robert’s Recap: Oba Femi’s entrance is one that I will never get tired of watching. Unless Brock Lesnar gets involved in the match, Oba should be your King of the Ring champion. Femi continues to look like a monster. He had no issue taking out McDonagh and Dom. I expected a bit more from this match, but it accomplished what it needed to. Femi looks like the superstar he will eventually become. Dominik is one of the best heels in the industry, but him working in AAA has really cooled him off to the WWE crowd.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: We are nearing the end of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, and it seems pretty clear on who will be winning the tournaments. The matches this year for the tournaments were great and the structure of the brackets led to a lot of speculation over who would win. A good to average Raw with the storylines like The Bloodline and The Vision continuing to progress. However, it feels like nothing new is happening. This could just be one of those weeks where WWE focuses on moving storylines further, but new storylines need to start taking shape. Watching The Judgement Day week after week is starting to get stale, the women’s midcard division was nonexistent tonight other than the few minutes we saw Lyra talking to Adam Pearce. I’m hoping after the tournament finals we start seeing some stories develop.