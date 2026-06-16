TNA FEUD TRACKER: Mike Santana-Eric Young, Mustafa Ali vs. KC Navaro, Elijah vs. Mr. Elegance, The System vs. Aichner & Slater, Eleghance Brand vs. Undead Realm

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INTRO

With two weeks to go before Slammiversary, TNA still has some loose ends to tie up and a card to fill out.

Impact opened this week recapping last week’s interaction of TNA World Champion Mike Santana and no. 1 contender for the TNA Title, Eric Young. The feud hit a speed bump when Steve Maclin challenged for the TNA World Title after Eric Young had secured the victory in a battle royal, giving him a shot at the title, but is back on track now, with good promos and intensity on both sides.

The show-opening video package then touched on Mustafa Ali’s upcoming defense of the TNA International Championship, facing off against KC Navarro. The recap of some of their most notable feuds closed with a highlight of the Wicked Garden match that took place last week between The Broken Hardys and The Righteous.

TNA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH – MIKE SANTANA (c) vs. ERIC YOUNG

Some weeks ago, Eric Young earned his shot at the TNA World Title in a battle royal victory. Both competitors have cut good promos in the lead up, culminating in a head to head in-ring promo last week as the go-home segment for the match.

During Young’s entrance, the commentators made note that Nic Nemeth is planning on using the Call Your Shot designation at Slammiversary, regardless of who is walking in as TNA Champion. Santana entered second, displaying some significant emotions following the ring introductions; perhaps a sign of things to come?

A ref bump led to Eric Young taking control of the match, using the TNA Title belt as a weapon, followed by a piledriver, but Santana was able to save the reign with a rope break. Thanks to a distraction by the returning Ricky Sosa, Santana rolled up Young to retain the TNA Championship.

After the match, Nic Nemeth came to the ring, teasing that he would cash in the Call Your Shot Trophy for a shot at the TNA Title. Nemeth then cut a promo and declared that he would challenge Santana for the title at Slammiversary.

Analysis: I liked the match, though I would have preferred a clean finish. Ricky Sosa returned to the Impact Zone for the first time since I’ve been doing the Feud Tracker, so I will be getting to know him more in the coming weeks, as Sosa and Eric Young will likely head into their own feud. Some tensions between Nic Nemeth and Mike Santana as their match for the TNA World Title was confirmed.

Grade: B

MUSTAFA ALI VS. KC NAVARO – BACKSTAGE SEGMENT

KC Navarro earned a shot at the TNA International Title against Mustafa Ali when he won the Champions Challenger match, pinning Ali. Ali cut a promo mocking Nic Nemeth for being honorable, and also stating his intent to end Navarro’s recent successes.

Analysis: Ali delivered another strong heel promo this week, leading into the same-night International Title defense against KC Navarro.

Grade: A

RECAP VIDEO OF THE IN-RING SEGMENT WITH ELIJAH AND AJ FRANCIS

After being rejected for a collaboration with Eljiah, AJ Francis allegedly purchased the rights to Elijah’s music and likeness, and hit him with a cheap shot attack using a microphone last week.

Analysis: A match between Elijah-AJ Francis seems to be imminent, likely taking place at Slammiversary. The feud is interesting, putting the two musician characters against each other. I would like to see Francis come out of the feud on top.

ELIJAH VS. MR. ELEGANCE (W/THE ELEGANCE BRAND)

Mr. Elegance has been undefeated since debuting in TNA. Last week, he picked up a victory over the reigning TNA Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee, by way of interference by Xia Brookside and the rest of the Elegance Brand.

This week, another cheap heat introduction by The Personal Concierge for Mr. Elegance opened this segment before Eljiah entered the Impact Zone, who was met with some “What?” chants. Elijah played himself out to the ring, as Francis claimed to own the rights to Elijah’s music.

The bell rang while Eljiah was distracted from someone serving him documents, Mr. Elegance won the match with a roll up pin. Francis entered to mock Eljiah after the match, but Eljiah would get some revenge, attacking AJ Francis; the two brawled through the crowd and to the backstage area.

Mr. Elegance waited for Francis-Eljiah to leave the ringside area so he could then celebrate his victory. Elegance’s victory celebration was interrupted by Lei Ying Lee. Xia Brookside made the save for Mr. Elegance, but Lee got the better of her, until Brookside fled from the ring.

Analysis: Over the last few weeks, the Elegance Brand has seeped into a number of different feuds, with this week being no different. The Elijah-AJ Francis segment touched on several of these feuds; The match between Mr. Elegance-Elijah was basically non-existent with the early bell and distraction ultimately being presented as a backdrop for the Lei Ying Lee-Xia Brookside feud, which feels personal.

Grade: B-

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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IMPACT INJURY REPORT

Following the Wicked Garden match against The Righteous, the Hardys will be held out of competition until further notice. Trey Miguel is still sidelined with a knee injury, but is currently scheduled for a return in 6-8 weeks. After being attacked by The System about a month ago, Moose is now medically cleared to return to competition.

BACKSTAGE WITH KC NAVARRO AND THE NEMETH BROTHERS

Nic Nemeth interrupted Navarro’s warm-up ahead of the TNA International Title match later in the show. Ryan Nemeth entered the scene attempting to sow dissent between Navarro & Nic Nemeth. Santana showed respect to Nic Nemeth in this same segment. Navarro showed some fire and asked for Santana and the Nemeths to watch his back during the International Title match to offset likely interference by Mustafa Ali’s Order 4 faction.

Analysis: I liked seeing these babyfaces building some chemistry in the backstage segment building up to the TNA International Title match. Ryan Nemeth showing jealousy towards Navarro could be building to something. Santana trusting Nic Nemeth could be leading to some disappointment, as it feels like this could be Santana’s swan song match with TNA, at Slammiversary against Nic Nemeth. I liked seeing KC Navarro get mic time, and he showed good fire. Overall, it effectively built multiple matches in the same segment.

Grade: A

THE SYSTEM (EDDIE EDWARDS & CEDRIC ALEXANDER w/ALISHA EDWARDS) vs. FABIAN AICHNER & LEON SLATER

Fabian Aichner has been feuding with The System since debuting in the Impact Zone. The common enemy of The System brought Aichner and Leon Slater together to oppose the heel faction that has been amassing enemies lately. This week on Impact, the team of Aichner & Slater faced off against Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander of The System.

The energy of the match picked up significantly when Leon Slater got a hot tag to finally get into the match. After Brian Myers & Bear Bronson came to the ring to interfere on behalf of The System, Aichner & Slater both made athletic dives to the floor, taking out members of the system. Slater would get caught with an abrupt Lumbar Check by Cedric Alexander, who gained the pin-fall victory. After the match, The System beat down Alexander & Aichner, until the returning Moose made the save.

Analysis: The match was short, but there was some good action, especially when Leon Slater faced off with Cedric Alexander. As expected for some time over the last few weeks, Moose returned to become part of an anti-System team. I am excited for Ultimate X, which is taking place at Slammiversary, and I also look forward to seeing The System be thwarted by the babyfaces that assemble against them.

Grade: B+

BACKSTAGE WITH SANTINO MARELLA & INDI HARTWELL

Last week, Santino & Indi Hartwell won a match against Santino’s daughter, Ariana Grace and her fiance, Stacks. Santino got back to his “Director of Authority” duties this week by giving Indi assurance that she will be able to face the winner of the Slammiversary TNA Knockouts Championship match between defending Champion, Lei Ying Lee, and her opponent and bitter rival, Xia Brookside.

Analysis: I would very much like to see TNA let the feud of Santino-Ariana Grace take a backseat for now. The match they had last week was fun, but I think it’s time for Santino to resume his role as an authority figure, being less involved in the storylines. Indi Hartwell being set up as a next challenger for the Knockouts Championship makes sense here, though.

Grade: B

THE RIGHTEOUS ADDRESS THE IMPACT ZONE

The Righteous defeated the Broken Hardys last week in their “Wicked Garden” match. Dutch & Vincent return to Impact to celebrate their victory over the Hardys with an in-ring promo. Vincent declared The Righteous’s intent at gaining TNA Tag Team Title gold.

Santino entered the segment to put over the Wicked Garden match, and announce a three-way ladder match for the TNA Tag Team Championship at Slammiversary between The System, The Righteous, and The Hardys. After the lights went out in the building, and a familiar Broken Matt Hardy laugh, the lights returned to show a ladder in the ring, frightening The Righteous, who had proclaimed the Hardys being done.

Analysis: One of my biggest complaints in the build up to the match between The Hardys-The Righteous was that the TNA Tag Titles were not involved, or even mentioned at all. I have openly questioned the state of the TNA Tag Titles being with The System, and largely, an afterthought in the week to week booking. I liked this segment; Vincent cut a good promo, and the segment allowed for a further return to authority roles for Santino, making a strong match for the Slammiversary card, as it continues to take shape.

Grade: A

THE ELEGANCE BRAND (w/PERSONAL CONCIERGE) vs. THE UNDEAD REALM (ROSEMARY & ALLIE & MARA SADE)

On the way to the ring, Ash By Elegance, with The Elegance Brand were approached by Elayna Black, who has signaled her intent at chasing the TNA Knockouts Title.

The Elegance Brand have been involved with a number of storylines over the last few weeks. They got back to their tension with The Undead Realm. Mara Sade made her entrance separately after Rosemary and Allie entered together, which I found interesting. During her entrance, Mr. Elegance tripped Sade on the ring apron, continuing his despicable behavior against Knockouts. Allie secured the victory after a Code-Breaker, pinning one half of the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

Analysis: This was likely the most ridiculous match I’ve seen in all of pro wrestling in quite a while. A significant way into the match, the Undead Realm deployed a voodoo doll against Ash By Elegance in what was the dumbest spot I can recall in recent history. Part of me believed that they would keep the wacky supernatural powers stuff contained in the backstage area, but it was a focal point of this match. Not great stuff. On the one plus side, the promotion actually mentioned that they have TNA Knockouts Tag Titles this week, which would seem to tease those titles changing hands going forward. It may also be worth noting that Mara Sade entered the Impact Zone separately, not as a group with the Undead Realm team mates.

Grade: D

TNA INTERNATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH – MUSTAFA ALI (c) (with ORDER 4) vs. KC NAVARRO

Navarro won a shot at the International Championship when he pinned Mustafa Ali in the Champions Challenge match a few weeks ago. Ali was coming off of several successful defenses of his International Title in Open Challenge matches until Navarro became a more significant challenger for Ali. Navarro had requested the services of Santana and Nic Nemeth to watch his back, to thwart the influence of Order 4 at the ringside area, but they were no-shows for the beginning of the match.

After a good, athletic match, and several near falls for Navarro, Ali forced Navarro to tap out with a Sharpshooter, retaining the TNA International Championship. Ali continued the beatdown after the match, when Nic Nemeth and Mike Santana fought off Order 4. Nemeth protected TNA World Champion Santana from a cheapshot by Ali, but then Nemeth attacked Santana from behind to close the show.

Analysis: I liked the match, though I think it could have been given more time. I was also, perhaps prematurely, hoping KC Navarro could defeat Mustafa Ali for the TNA International Title. Navarro has good underdog babyface energy, and I could see him being a future champion in TNA. I was intrigued at the decision to go into the Slammiversary TNA World Title match with both Mike Santana-Nic Nemeth being babyfaces, but by the close of Impact this week, they had shifted Nemeth back into a heel-ish role for the match.

Grade: B+

FINAL THOUGHTS: Closing in on TNA Slammiversary, this was a solid episode of Impact that flowed well and continued building the card for the show.