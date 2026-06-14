VIP PODCAST 6/14 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: 1987 – A year in wrestling, with Charles of Wrestling Playlists. Inoki, Horsemen turns, Hulkamania, Chigusa, AJPW struggles, more (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Charles of Wrestling Playlists for an all-encompassing 1987 deep dive. When it comes to one of the most consequential years worldwide for pro wrestling, there is a ton to discuss, and who better than the foremost curator of wrestling footage history to do it with. From the icons at the forefront of the sport to the future stars cutting their teeth, Alan and Charles talk about all the wrestlers that shaped ’87. Classic matches like Inoki vs. Saito, Flair vs. Windham, and Chigusa vs. Asuka grabbed the headlines in the ring, but it was a year where sometimes the political maneuverings outside it were even more intense. It all contributed to twelve months that changed the business both stylistically and in terms of power distribution. Join us as we go back in time and take you on a tour around the wrestling world of 1987, from the Pontiac Silverdome to Budokan Hall with more than a few stops along the way. Bayamon, L.A., Memphis, Osaka, Brazil, and even a jaunt to Ganryujima island! Check it out.

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