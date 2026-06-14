AEW COLLISION RESULTS (6/13): Death Riders in a street fight, Omega in action, Persephone vs. Julia Hart and Shida vs. Zayda Steel in qualifying matches, Young Bucks vs. The Dogs

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AEW SUMMER BLOCKBUSTER COLLISION REPORT

JUNE 13, 2026 (recorded 6/11)

CINCINNATI, OHIO AT THE ANDREW J BRADY MUSIC CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported a sellout at 1,266 tickets as the arena is set up for 1,266.

[HOUR ONE]

-Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to The Summer Blockbuster as the camera panned the crowd in the very small venue.

(1) KENNY OMEGA vs. BAD DUDE TITO (w/Mikey Nichols)

Kenny Omega’s music hit and the crowd came alive as he walked roughly six feet from the entrance to the ring. The crowd chanted “Kenny” before the TMDK music hit and Bad Dude Tito stepped out accompanied by Mikey Nichols. The bell rang to start the match 2 minutes into the show.

Tito offered a handshake, which Omega accepted and got a boot to the gut for his trouble. Tito followed up with some strikes and a scoop slam. Omega came back with a hurricanrana. Tito rolled to the outside but Omega caught him with a plancha to the floor. Tito attempted to ram Omega into the barricade, but he blocked it with his boot. However, Tito caught Omega with a vertical suplex on the floor.

Tito rammed Omega’s head into the apron and rolled him into the ring as the crowd chanted “Let’s go, Kenny!” Tito hit a running uppercut into the corner followed by an exploder suplex. Tito made the cover, but Omega kicked out at two.

Omega reversed a whip and lifted Tito onto his shoulders, wen for the “you csnnot escsape” moonsault, but Tito got his knees up, thus escaping. Tito hit an enzigrui followed by a release German suplex. Tito went for the pin, but Omega kicked out at two. Omega attempted to come back with a snap dragon suplex, but Tito caught him with a back elbow.

Omega hit a chop, but Tito fired back with hard chops of his own. Tito hit the ropes, but Omega caught him with a running knee and then delivered a dragon suplex. Omega hit another running knee and went for the pin, but Tito kicked out at two. Omega hit a V-Trigger on Tito in the ropes and followed up with the One Winged Angel. Omega held on for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Kenny Omega in 5:00

Kenny grabbed a microphone and said that he had asked himself what was next the week before, saying he needed to climb back to the top. He said he was too late for The Owen, but he got a comment in the form of Zack Sabre Jr. Kenny said people may not know who Zack Sabre Jr, and went on to compare him to Bryan Danielson and Nigel McGuiness. Kenny said he’ll beat Sabre Jr at Forbidden Door and then he’s coming for MJF. He wished everyone good night, and good luck, and also bang.

(White’s Take: I was worried about this match running long, but they kept it short, with the mostly-unknown Tito looking good, but Kenny just being a cut above and hitting his signature moves for the win. The promo afterwards was good, without some of the weirdness Omega can display at times.)

-They threw to Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis backstage. Fletcher said he knows Davis is down from not making it to the next round of the Owen Hart Tournament. Fletcher blamed that on Takeshita. Fletcher said it’s time to take some revenge and bring the International Championship back to the family. Okada walked into frame and agreed with Kyle about bringing the title back. They shook hands and Okada exclaimed, “Protokada!”

(2) HIKARU SHIDA vs. ZAYDA STEEL (w/Christopher Daniels) – Survival of the Fittest Qualifying match

Shida’s music played and she made her way to the ring with kendo stick in hand. Unfamiliar music played and Zayda Steel stepped out with Christopher Daniels. The bell rang to start the match 13 minutes into the show.

They immediately started punching each other like this was a grudge match of some kind. Zayda landed a flurry of chops, but Shida dropped her with a clothesline. Shida hit the ropes and dropped Zayda with a shoulder block. Shida blocked a hip toss and hit a knee to the midsection.

Shida pushed Zayda into the corner and hammered down a nine punches and then a flurry of punches after. Zayda blocked a suplex and took Shida down with a headscissor. Zayda hit a running uppercut and a running knee on Shida in the corner. Zayda snapmared Shida out of the corner and hit a running low dropkick.

Shida rolled to the outside and Zayda went for a sliding dropkick, but Shida blocked it, dragged her to the apron and hammered her with right hands before hitting a running knee. Shida held her hanging off of the apron with a cravate hold and yelled into the camera as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Shida landed a knee that dropped Zayda to the mat. Zayda came off the ropes with a Thesz press followed by a flurry of punches. Zayda rolled Shida up for a two count and then took her down with an enziguri. Shida rolled to the outside but Zayda caught her with a suicide dive/clothesline.

Zayda rolled Shida into the ring and made the cover, but Shida kicked out at two. Shida caught Zayda coming off the ropes with a high knee. Shida and Zayda traded forearms in the center of the ring until Shida took Zayda down with a hard forearm followed by a roundhouse. Zayda came back with a standing Koji clutch, which she struggled to lock in, and Shida escaped from in relatively short order.

Shida raked the eyes and went for a Michinoku driver, but Zayda countered it into a roll up for a two count. Shida came back with another running knee and made the cover, but Zayda kicked out at two. Shida hit a falcon arrow but didn’t go for the pin. Shida put Zayda into an arm and leg submission that remained unnamed and Zayda tapped out.

WINNER: Hikaru Shida in 10:00

(White’s Take: On the other side of Kenny’s match, this one went longer than it maybe should’ve, but about what we’ve come to expect from Collision. The former women’s champion, Shida, really struggled to put away the rookie. Zayda had good moments, but she has a lot of room to improve, and time since she’s quite young. Nice to Shida win with an uncommon move, but it looked like she struggled to get the submission situated, like Zayda didn’t know what she was supposed to do with her arms. My research showed she had used they move before and it’s called a Full Metal Muffler.)

-Shida released the hold but then attacked Zayda after the match until Christopher Daniels pulled Zayda out of the ring.

-Lexy was backstage with The Opps. Bowens said he’s in the best shape of his life and feels invincible thanks to Samoa Joe teaching him to choose violence. Bowens encouraged the crowd to give them the standing ovation they deserve. Hook interrupted him to say they don’t care about applause and then told Bowens to know his place. Hook told Lexy that when they talk to Opps, they talk to him.

(3) THE RASCALZ (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) vs. AARON & AUSTIN ATLAS

The Rascalz made their entrance while Aaron and Austin Atlas were already waiting in the ring. It’s unclear whether it’s Aaron Atlas and Austin Atlas, or if Aaron is a single-named dude like Prince. Either way, the bell rang to start the match 30 minutes into the show.

Dezmond took Austin down with a headscissor and Wentz hit him with a repeated bronco buster. Aaron charged in and got a combination of strikes from Wentz and Dezmond. They hit running uppercuts in opposite corners and assisted running dropkicks on Aaron and Austin. Wentz and Dezmond executed the Hot Fire Flame assisted shooting star on Austin. Wentz made the cover and got the win.

WINERS: The Rascalz in 2:00

Dezmond took a microphone after the match said the Rascalz are the hottest trios in all of AEW. Wentz said it’s only fair that Cincinnati gets to see all three of them, and they welcomed out Myron Reed for TNT title match.

(4) KEVIN KNIGHT vs. MYRON REED – TNT Championship match

The Rascalz’ music played again and Reed made his way to the ring, stopping to say hi to his buds on the way. Kevin Knight’s music played and he made his way out alongside Don Callis. They threw to a video of Darby attacking Knight on Dynamite. The match started when the bell rang 35 minutes into the hour.

Reed took Knight down with an armdrag. Knight fired back with a European uppercut and pummeled Reed to the mat. Reed dodged Knight on the apron and hit an axe kick. Reed dodged strikes from Knight athletically and then landed an enziguri.

The crowd chanted for Myron as he took Knight down with a monkey flip. Knight rolled out of the ring. Reed jumped over the top rope as Knight slid back into the ring. Knight went for a dive to the outside, but reed caught him with a stunner/hotshot across the middle rope. Back in the ring, Reed hit a springboard dropkick and made the cover, but Knight kicked out at two.

Knight reversed an Irish whip and slung Reed into the middle turnbuckle. Knight hit a springboard clothesline and then mounted Reed and continued to punch him. Knight gave Reed a scoop slam and made the cover, but Reed kicked out at two as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Myron rolled Knight up for a two count. Reed landed a back kick and slammed Knight down with a slingshot off the ropes. Both men were down as the crowd chanted for Reed. Reed kipped up and hit Knight with a running boot and then a big thrust kick. Reed lifted Knight onto his shoulders, spun him onto the top rope and dropped him with a hanging flatliner (which Schiavone called the Hang Five).

Knight rolled out of the ring and Reed got a running start, but Knight ran around to the other side of the ring. Back in the ring, Knight blocked a monkey flip, set Reed onto the top rope and took him down with a jumping hurricanrana. Knight followed up with a backbreaker and went for the pin, but Reed kicked out at two.

Knight climbed to the top rope, but Reed ran up with him and set up for a superplex. Knight fought out of it and shoved Reed to the apron. Knight attempted to suplex him into the ring, but Reed spun around and hit sort of Stundog Millionaire across the top rope. Reed ran down the ramp and hit a running cutter into the ring on Knight.

Knight rolled to the apron and Reed got a running start and caught Knight with a flying cutter over the top rope and to the floor. The crowd chanted “This is awesome” as Reed rolled Knight into the ring. Myrion connected with the springboard 450 No Cap Splash. Reed went for the pin, but Knight got his foot on the rope to break the count.

Reed lifted Knight onto his shoulders, but Knight escaped with a rake to the eyes. Knight went for the Crash Landing, but Reed escaped with an armdrag and then landed a thrust kick. Reed ducked a clothesline and went for a cutter, but Knight hit Reed with a dropkick that knocked him out of the air. Knight muscled Reed up and delivered The Crash Landing and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Kevin Knight in 13:00

(White’s Take: Good, fun match. Reed is very creative and athletic in the ring. You can say the same about Knight, but since his heel turn he’s smartly been more aggressive and removed some of his flashy offense, including transitioning to the Crash Landing/Rock Bottom/Book End finisher that is more in line with his new persona.)

-They threw to a video of Divine Dominion and Bayne saying that their divinity is hell for the rest of the division. Kross said there will be no one left soon. Bayne said not to stare too long at heaven, or you might end up in hell. [c]

-Maya World was standing out on the street in the middle of the night, retelling losing her brother unexpectedly last week. She said she needed to be with her second family during this time. She said Athena taught her almost everything she knows, but that might come back to bite her on the ass. She said this is the opportunity of her life and she’s taking it.

-Athena was live backstage saying she’s struggling with her ambition and morals. She said she’s truly sorry about Maya’s brother, but she’s been putting in the hard work. She clarified that just because she taught Maya everything Maya knows, doesn’t mean she taught her everything she knows. Athena said that just because she’s the “it girl,” doesn’t mean she’s not living in Athena’s world.

(White’s Take: I liked these back-to-back promos from Maya and Athena. Those who don’t watch ROH, such as myself, haven’t heard much from Maya and she performed fairly well in an emotional promo that laid out how much her win, and the next match mean to her. Athena played the part of the mentor well also.)

(5) ATHENA vs. TIARA JAMES

Athena’s entrance theme played and she made her way to the ring as Schiavone noted that the only blemish on Athena’s ROH record is a 10-minute draw against Maya World. Tiara James was already waiting in the ring and the bell rang to start the match 56 minutes into the hour.

The crowd chanted for Athena as she immediately hit a strong forearm on Tiara. Athena hit a rising knee and a running punch in the corner. Athena connected with a handspring into a forearm in the opposite corner. Tiara came back with a forearm shot that seemed to mostly upset Athena.

Tiara rolled Athena up for a quick one count and then a backslide and another roll-up for a two count. Athena came back with a dropkick and then a sliding dropkick that knocked Tiara out of the ring. Athena hit a running dive to the outside and then rolled Tiara back into the ring. Athena hit the Ataraxia and rolled into the Koji clutch and Tiara tapped out.

WINNER: Athena in 3:00

-After the match Athena attacked Tiara James until Maya World charged the ring to run her off. Maya checked on Tiara James, and Athena took the opportunity to blindside her. Athena rammed Maya face-first into the ROH Women’s title belt.

(White’s Take: Even in a quick squash match, Athena is so good in the ring that it continues to be baffling why she spends the majority of her time in ROH. It’s like leaving Ken Griffey Jr. in the minors for most of his career. As an aside, I haven’t watched baseball since the nineties.)

[HOUR TWO]

-The Demand were backstage, saying he’s experienced up and downs, including losing the National Title in a battle royale, but also having a 2-1 record against Jericho. Ricochet called out Takeshita saying he’s coming for the International title.

(6) THE DOGS (David Finlay & Clark Connors) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson)

The Dogs’ music played and the camera cut backstage where Finlay hit some random stagehand with the shillelagh. As the Dogs made their way to the ring they showed an inset video of them attacking Cage and Copeland. The Young Bucks’ music played and they made their entrance. The bell rang to start the match four minutes into the second hour.

Nick flipped out of a wristlock and dodged Connors and Finlay. Nick reversed a hiptoss and tossed Finlay out fo the ring and followed up with a plancha to the outside onto Finlay and Connors. Connors came back with a left hand shot. Finlay got the tag and Nick caught him with an armdrag.

Nick and Matt hit Finlay with a combination backbreaker and flipping neckbreaker. Connors hit Nick from behind as they hit the Young Bucks pose. The Young Bucks came back and hit Connors and Finlay with a simultaneous bulldog, giving each other a high five in the center of the ring.

Finlay and Connors rolled out of the ring, but Matt assisted Nick with a dive onto Connors and Finaly on the ramp. Finlay backdropped Matt into the ring and then dropped Nick across the top rope. Connors and Finlay hit Nick with a double shoulder tackle. Finlay hit Nick with a backbreaker on the ramp.

Matt hit Finlay with a superkick and tossed him off the ramp to the ringside area. Matt got a running start and hit Finlay with a flying crossbody from the ramp to the floor. The crowd chanted “A-E-Dub” as Matt set up for a suplex on the floor. Finlay countered it, lifting Matt up into a suplex position, and Connors completed the Full Clip with a diving spear from the ramp.

Finlay and Connors rolled into the ring as the ref began the ten-count. Nick checked on Matt on the outside and they made it back into the ring at nine. Finlay and Connors immediately hit Matt with a high/low strike. Connors went for the pin, but Matt kicked out at two and they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from the commercial, and Finlay hit Matt with a backbreaker. Finlay made the cover, but Matt kicked out at two. Connors climbed to the top rope, but Matt shoved Finlay into the corner to slow him down. Matt rolled Finlay up and caught Connors with a Northern Lights suplex as he charged in. Matt then hit Finlay and Connors with a double Northern Lights suplex.

Nick got the hot tag and hit Finlay and Connors with a series of punches. He hit Finlay with a back body drop and a body slam for Connors. Nick took Finlay and Connors down with a combination diving armdrag and headscissor. Nick hit a crossbody from the top rope on Connors right into the pin, but Connors kicked out at two.

Nick hit Connors with an assisted German suplex and Matt hit Finlay with an assisted sliced bread. The crowd chanted “This is awesome” and Nick and Matt climbed to the top rope of opposite corners. They hit a combination of a swanton and a flying elbow on Connors and Finlay.

Nick and Matt came in with simultaneous sunset flips rolled into a pair of sharpshooters. The crowd chanted “Tap! Tap! Tap!” but Connors and Finlay both crawled to the ropes to break up the submissions. Nick and Matt set up for a pair of superkicks, but Connors caught Matt’s foot, then hit the ropes and hit Nick with a pounce that launched him into Matt, taking down both of The Young Bucks.

Connors set up for a spear, but Nick leapt over him and Matt caught him on the other side with a superkick. They hit Finlay with a double superkick. Matt lifted Finlay onto the top rope where Nick hit him with a double stomp and he bounced into a powerbomb from Matt. Connors quickly rolled Matt up for a two count.

Matt lifted Connors up into a tombstone and Nick jumped from the top rope, assisting with the tombstone piledriver with a dropkick and at the same time landing on Finlay with a senton. Matt made the cover, but Connors kicked out at two. Nick and Matt hit Connors with a combination of kicks and then drilled him with the BTE Trigger. Matt went for the pin, but Finlay dove into the ring and shoved Nick into the pile, breaking up the pin.

Matt lifted Connors into position again in the ring as Nick hopped to the apron for the Meltzer Driver. As Nick went for the springboard, Finlay pulled him to the floor and rammed him into the ringpost. Connors slipped out of the tombstone and shoved Matt into the ropes where Finlay cracked him on the back with the shillelagh. Matt stumbled into a spear from Connors, who made the pin, but Nick dove in at the last second to break it up.

Finlay backdropped Nick onto the stage, and Connors drilled him with a spear through the ropes. Finlay lifted Matt up into the suplex as Connors climbed to the top rope. Connors flew off with the spear and the connected with The Full Clip. Connors made the cover and got the three-count.

WINNERS: The Dogs in 16:00

(White’s Take: A Young Bucks tag match will always be a Young Bucks tag match. This was that, and a good version of it, but anyone who doesn’t care for the spotfest-style or is a stickler for the rules of tag team wrestling can tell you what they hated about this match without watching it. The Dogs looked good throughout, and are good opponents for the Young Bucks. I could imagine a rematch on a PPV with tag titles on the line in the future and I’d look forward to it. Meanwhile, this is the biggest win of The Dogs’ short time in AEW, setting them up as the presumable next challengers to the tag titles.)

-They showed a replay of MJF and Briscoe from Dynamite for the casual AEW fans who missed Dynamite but tuned in for Collision.

-Backstage, Kyle O’Reilly was with Roderick Strong and Ishii. He said they had a path to secure Briscoe a title shot. Kyle said he was looking forward to them choosing teams on Dynamite. Strong yelled Kyle’s name and said he hates Max. Kyle signed off saying the next world champion will be from Sandy Forks, Delaware.

-Tony Schiavone started to apologize to Stardom for Thekla’s actions. At the same time, Thekla appeared in the crowd to say she’s not going to apologize to Stardom, AEW, or any dumb bitches. Thekla urged Schiavone to shut his mouth and help her onto the desk. He obliged, and Thekla stood on the desk. She said Stardom fired her, but “look at me now, I’m the AEW Women’s World champion.” She said she’s the biggest attraction in the business and the crowd chanted “Thekla” at their heel champion. Thekla said everyone is talking about Stardom because of her. She spit on her hand and said her saliva is worth more than anyone in the Stardom locker room. She wiped the spit off on Schiavone’s jacket and told Stardom to send their best girl. She offered the president of Stardom a first-class ticket to see the monster he created. [c]

-The Bang Bang Gang were backstage where Austin Gunn called out The Dogs. He said he took the money they won from a match a few weeks ago and invested in some kind of veterinarian clinic, where Juice said he does all of the procedures himself. He told the Dogs after they get snipped, they’re going to get a cute little cone. They signed off with a “Guns Up.”

(7) JULIA HART vs. PERSPHONE – Survival of the Fittest Qualifying match

Julia Hart’s music played and she sang her way to the ring. Persephone’s music played and she made her way to the ring as they showed a replay of Hart spitting the black mist into Persephone’s eyes a few weeks ago. The bell rang to start the match 34 minutes into the second hour.

Hart slapped Persephone across the face and Persephone took her down and pummeled her. Hart caught a kick and landed a kick to the midsection. Persephone came back with a springboard into an armdrag and went for a pin, but Hart kicked out at two. Persephone executed a Northern Lights suplex into a pin, but Hart kicked out at two. Julia rolled out of the ring and coveted the title briefly. Persephone followed her, lifted Hart onto her shoulders, and dropped her face-first into the apron as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Persephone connected with a shotgun dropkick from the middle rope. Persephone went for the pin, but Hart kicked out at two. Persephone dead-lifted Hart off the mat, but Hart rolled over the top into a crucifix pin for two. Persephone set up for a crucifix powerbomb, but Hart rolled out of it and Persephone hit her with a low dropkick to the face.

Hart went after Persephone’s eye and then hit double feet to Persephone’s midsection. Hart kipped up but Persephone came right back with a spear that left both women down in the middle of the ring. Hart crawled out of the ring up the ramp, but Persephone followed. Persephone lifted Hart onto her shoulders, but she escaped by going for the eye again.

Hart charged Persephone but Persephone delivered a snap powerslam on the stage. Hart crawled to the ring and caught Persephone with a hotshot across the top rope. Hart escaped to ringside as the ref checked on Persephone’s eye in the ring. Hart set up for the mist again, but Persephone slapped her across the face, sending the mist spraying across the mat. Persephone delivered the crucifix powerbomb and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Persephone in 9:00

(White’s Take: Fine match, although Julia Hart continues to come up short of the promise she showed during her TBS title reign a few years back. Persephone looked good though, and they did a good job resolving the storyline of Julia and the black mist from a few weeks ago.)

-They showed a video highlighting Starlight Kid from Stardom.

-Thekla was backstage where Lexy seemed somewhat impressed with the prospect of taking on Starlight Kid. Thekla said she hates her like she hates Stardom. She said her first time in AEW will be her last time. She said the blood of Stardom will be on her hands.

(White’s Take: I’ll give them credit for introducing Starlight Kid and doing pretty well to set up Thekla’s match as Forbidden Door, even though the concept of Forbidden Door is played out at this point. Between this segment and her earlier promo, Thekla continues to ooze manic, unhinged energy that can be off-putting for some, but works for others, such as myself.)

(8) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY vs. JAKE DOYLE (w/Kevin Knight)

“Speedball” Bailey’s music played and he made his way to the ring as they showed an inset video, where Bailey said Knight never needed the Callis Family, and he’s going to take out the Callis Family members one by one. Doyle’s music played and he made his entrance with Kevin Knight. The bell rang to start the match 50 minutes into the second hour.

Doyle shoved Bailey to the mat. Bailey kipped up and hit a kick and chop before running into Doyle. Bailey went for a hurricanrana but Doyle caught him. Bailey escaped and came off the second rope with a hurricanrana that took Doyle down. Bailey hit a dropkick that knocked Doyle to the apron. Bailey swept Doyle’s legs out from under him, sending him crashing to ringside. Bailey followed him out with a triangle moonsault to the outside.

Bailey hit a running kick on Doyle on the outside and kicked him into a chair against the barricade, where he continued to deliver roundhouses. Bailey was distracted by Knight at the commentary. Bailey went for a hurricanrana from the apron onto Doyle, but Doyle caught him (kind of), and swung him into the commentary table. Doyle powerbombed Bailey onto the apron as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from breaker, Bailey escaped a choke from Doyle and rolled him up for a quick two count. Bailey followed up with a moonsault into the knees. Bailey hit a pair of kicks, but Doyle hit him with a sudden clothesline from behind. The crowd chanted “this is awesome” as both men struggled to their feet.

Bailey hit a pair of running kicks before Doyle stomped on Bailey’s bare foot. Doyle dropped Bailey with a big forearm. Bailey dodged Doyle and delivered a kick as he climbed onto the ropes. Bailey delivered a sitout powerbomb from the top rope into a pin, but Doyle kicked out at two. Bailey climbed to the top rope and executed a shooting star press. Bailey went for the pin, but Doyle kicked out at two.

Bailey set up for a running spin kick, but Doyle caught him with a rolling elbow in the middle of the ring. Doyle deadlifted Bailey from the mat into a big fallaway slam. Doyle made the cover, but Bailey kicked out at two. The crowd chanted “Speedball” as Bailey dodged Doyle in the corner.

Bailey connected with the spinning kick in the corner. Bailey went for the Ultimate Weapon, but Doyle rolled out of the way, and Bailey landed on the mat with his knees. Doyle lifted Bailey up and planted him with a sitout powerbomb. Doyle held on for the pin and got the victory.

WINNER: Jake Doyle in 11:00

(White’s Take: This was a good, hard-hitting match with a surprise finish. Even as Speedball was playing the undersized underdog to the brute that is Doyle, it seemed overwhelmingly likely that he’s pull out the victory to further his storyline with his former tag partner. One might be tempted to book a finish where Doyle wins with help from Knight, or it backfires and Speedball wins. But instead, Speedball just loses clean, and that can also be an interesting step in the storyline. Speedball is likeable and will recover, while Doyle could use a win coming back from injury.)

Keving Knight posed with Doyle and the TNT title as they went to commercial. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

(9) THE DEATH RIDERS (Jon Moxley & Daniel Garcia & Pac & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. SHANE TAYLOR PROMOTIONS (Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty & Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean & Trish Adora) – Cincinnati Street Fight

The Death Riders’ music played and they cut outside to the front of the venue where Moxley, Garcia, Claudio, Pac, and Marina walked down a flight of stairs. As they are doing so, Bravo and Dean pop out of some nearby bushes and attack from behind. Moriarty, Taylor, and Trish charged into the fray, and they immediately begin to brawl all over the area outside of the arena, so I guess the match officially started five minutes into the last half-hour block of the show.

Moxley brawled with Taylor, biting at his head. Dean and Bravo beat Claudio down and stacked a bunch of metal barricades on top of him. Garcia, Bailey, Taylor and Moxley brawled into the arena, to the concourse. Outside, Dean and Bravo double team Pac. Taylor and Moxley brawled to ringside as the crowd chanted “Moxley.”

Moxley threw a chair into Bailey’s face as Trish dragged Marina through the crowd and rammed her into the ringpost. In the ring, Bailey went for an armbar, but Garcia countered it and went for a Dragon Tamer. Bailey escaped and hit Garcia with a neck twist. Pac slid into the ring and Bailey took him down with a springboard arm drag followed by a dropkick.

Bailey turned around and Moxley hit him with a forearm. Moxley punched Bailey in the corner until Taylor and Braco pulled him down. Dean joined Bravo and Taylor and stomped him down in the middle of the ring. Taylor put on the brass knuckles and blasted Moxley across the face. They didn’t go for the pin and continued to stomp on Moxley as he bled from the head.

Taylor lined up a second shot with the brass knuckles, but Claudio charged into the ring and took all three guys down with big punches before hitting Taylor with an impressive vertical suplex. Claudio charged Fean in the corner, but Trish stepped in between. Trish gave Claudio a chop, and he removed his mask.

Trish hit a few more chops and Taylor hit him from behind. Taylor hit the ropes and Claudio swept his legs out from under him, setting up for the giant swing, but Trish broke it up with more chops. Claudio blocked a chop and Marina hit Trish from behind. Marina urged Claudio to give Trish the giant swing, and he obliged, swinging her around into a dropkick from Marina. The chaotic brawl continued as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from break with Shane Taylor Promotions talking to the camera as Claudio snatched Dean and powerbombed him through a table in the middle of the ring. Moxley hit a suicide dive onto them at ringside and Pac followed up with a moonsault from the top rope to the outside on the pile.

Garcia and Bailey traded strikes in the ring until Garcia caught a kick and went for a dragon screw. Bailey countered it into an armbar attempt but Garcia escaped. Claudio, Pac, Moxley, and Garcia took turns hitting running strikes on Bailey in the corner, finally joined by Marina. Claudio hit a backbreaker on Bailey, and Pac followed up with a shotgun dropkick, leaving The Death Riders alone in the ring.

All of Shane Taylor Promotions slid into the ring, and they brawled into chaos yet again. Pac pulled out a table from under the ring and set it up. Dean blasted Pac with the army helmet he had been wearing at the start of the match. Trish suplexed Marina on the ramp as Dean set Pac up on the table. Dean jumped over the barricade onto Pac at ringside.

Pac attempted to powerbomb Taylor at ringside, but Bailey caught him with a flying octopus hold. Claudio powered through, walked up the conveniently placed steel stairs, stepped onto the barricade, and jumped the timekeeper’s table. Back in the ring, Garcia set up for a piledriver in the ring on Dean, but he was distracted by Christyan XO, who was wearing a shirt that said “Death Ride Deez Nuts.” Garcia set up to do his dance for her, but Bravo slipped in behind, hit Garcia with a back elbow, snatched the brass knuckles from Christyan and hit Garcia over the head with them.

Christyan slid a chair into the ring and Braco set it up. Dean and Bravo hit a double stomp the drilled Garcia’s face into the face. Bravo went for the pin, but Moxley made the save at the last second. Moxley hit a double DDT on Braco and Dean. Moxley had an extra turnbuckle and attempted to take it to Dean, but Taylor slid in and took Moxley down from behind.

Garcia was busted open as Taylor and Braco set up a table at ringside. Dean and Bravo joined the beatdown of Moxley outside, and then lifted him up so Taylor could deliver the Shield-style powerbomb through the table. Dean, Bravo, and Taylor surrounded Marina in the ring alone, who was also bleeding. Trish slid in behind as Marina took the fight to dean, Bravo and Taylor. Marina turned around into a lariat from Trish.

Bravo and Taylor took off Marina’s shoes as Trish poured a bag of broken glass, thumbtacks, and toy army men. Bravo and Dean lifted Marina up and slammed her down, barefeet-first onto the menagerie of stabbies. Marina fell to her knees, then stood up, grinding her feet into the glass before delivering a kick to Trish.

Claudio charged in and knocked Bravo and Dean out of the ring. Claudio pressed Pac above his head and threw him onto Dean and Bravo as ringside. Moriarty blindsided Claudio and knocked him out of the ring. Moriarty caught Garcia with a high knee, slammed him to the mat, and locked in Border City Stretch.

Garcia crawled across the matt (along with tacks and such), grabbed a piece of glass, and used it to slash at Moriarty’s arm, causing him to release the hold. Garcia transitioned directly into the Dragon Tamer and sat in deep. Taylor broke it up with a big right hand that rocked Garcia.

Marina jumped on Taylor’s back and choked him, but he slung her down to the mat. Moxley charged in and hit Taylor with a cutter. Moxley, Pac and Claudio hit Taylor with running strikes in the corner. Pac hit Taylor with a big lariat in the middle of the ring and Moxley followed up with the Paradigm Shift DDT. Moxley made the cover on Taylor and got the win.

WINERS: The Death Riders in 24:00

(White’s Take: A wild, chaotic, crazy, brutal brawl. Shane Taylor and company certainly aren’t on the same level as The Death Riders, and they were bound to lose this match. It went longer than necessary, but that’s no surprise. It was at least better than this year’s Stadium Stampede match as it wasn’t replete with inane comedy spots.)

Moxley stood tall as the crowd chanted and Schiavone ran down some matches from Dynamite as they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: For a show that was a half an hour longer than usual, Collision seemed to have a lot of filler. They could’ve pared this down into a very solid two hours that would’ve been better than a typical Collision. While the main event delivered chaotic brawling action, it did run a little long. I’m all for squash matches, but we didn’t really need two. On the other end, if an extra half hour on a show is all it takes for AEW to actually feature two women’s matches, maybe it’s worth it. Other than calling in Summer Blockbuster, the show had no actual theme, but it did deliver more star power and more matches of consequence than your typical Collision. The crowd still looked small, but seemed more alive than the Dynamite crowd, although, as it was pre-recorded, the could’ve sweetened the sound. All in all, I wouldn’t recommend watching all 2.5 hours, but it’d be worth skimming through or watching some highlights online, as there was good action and some developments.