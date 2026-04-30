FREE PODCAST 4/30 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Bryan’s future, Reigns-Bryan-Cesaro, Bayley-Belair, McAfee, Sami’s dance, live callers, emails (157 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (4-30-2021), PWTorch.com editor Wade Keller was joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including the Roman Reigns defense of the Universal Title against Daniel Bryan with high stakes, Big E challenging Apollo Crews, The Street Profits & Bianca Belair vs. Bayley & Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler, and more. Plus, Brandon details what the process was like being “in the Thunderdome crowd” tonight.
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