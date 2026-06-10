AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/10): Keller’s report on Skye Blue vs. Sareee and Swerve vs. Brody in Owen Tourney matches, Moxley vs. Taylor, Pac vs. Briscoe

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JUNE 10, 2026

CINCINNATI , OHIO AT ANDREW J BRADY MUSIC CENTER

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,111 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,234. The arena has a capacity of 4,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Chris Griffin to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show. PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly will join as an on-site correspondent also.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

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[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a scenes of pyro blasting on the stage and fans cheering as Excalibur introduced the show.

-Tony Schiavone stood mid-ring and introduced Tommaso Ciampa. As he made his entrance, they showed a clip of Ciampa threatening to break his opponent’s back unless Schiavone declared himself better than Chris Jericho. Schiavone did, but Excalibur said it wouldn’t hold up in court because it was made under duress. Ciampa entered the ring and threatened Schiavone to tell the fans that he’s better than Jericho again. He Schiavone at first refused, Ciampa backed him into the corner and threatened to break his back. As Schiavone gave in, Jericho’s music played and he made his way out.

When Jericho entered the ring, Ciampa threw a fit and yelled “Cut the music!” When the music stopped, fans finished the lyrics. Ciampa asked if everyone was happy now. He said it was about damn time Jericho showed up in the flesh. He asked what he had to say for himself. He said he wanted to find out who he had to talk about around there to fight someone who actually has hair. Fans started chanting, “Bald! Bald!” Jericho apologized and said, “That was uncalled for (and true).”

Jericho said they got off on the wrong foot and then introduced himself. Ciampa said they know who they are. He said he is the Psycho Killer. Jericho called him “Tommy.” Ciampa looked down and insisted he not call him that. Fans chanted “Tommy!” He said his name is Tommaso. Jericho said, “That’s not very marketable (and pretentious).”

Ciampa said his mother doesn’t even call him Tommy and he won’t let Jericho call him that. Jericho said, “You mean Tommy’s mommy?” Fans chanted, “Tommy’s mommy!” Jericho asked why seems to hate him so much. He asked if he doesn’t trust him or thinks he’s a snake, but he snuck in “subliminal” insults along the way like “Goblin face.”

Ciampa asked if it’s all a joke to him. Jericho said it’s not a joke what he did to him two weeks ago. He said he came to AEW and got a lot of fanfare, but then when he returned, he realized he wasn’t the star he thought he was. He said that has made him a very angry man. He suggested he “pull that stick out of his ass before he shoves it up there further.” Ciampa took a swing. Jericho swung back. Security ran into the ring and separated them. Jericho broke free and leaped at Ciampa. Taz said Jericho was in Ciampa’s head, but Ciampa is no one to play games with. Ciampa broke free and leaped onto Jericho on the ramp. They were separated again.

-They went to Excalibur, Schiavone, and Taz at ringside. They previewed the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament matches scheduled. Excalibur noted Sareee wasn’t cleared, so Maya World was put in her place.

-They cut backstage to the arrival of Don Callis and Kevin Knight when Renee Paquette approached them. Callis said, “Kayfabe.” (The term was historically used when an outsider entered a room to warn everyone to stop talking openly.) Callis told Renee he’d ask the questions. Andrade El Idolo walked in and said he wanted the AEW World Title. He said Knight is new to the family, but he should get to the back of the line. “Are you with him or with me?” he asked. Knight told Andrade that the real champion is him, so watch how they handle business. Callis assured Andrade he’d give him his title shot and said he is a man of his word.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. SHANE TAYLOR – AEW Continental Title match

Moxley’s music played and they cut to the steps outside the arena. Marina Shafir joined Mox as he entered the arena through the concourse. Callis said Mox was getting “a heroes welcome.” He’s from Cincinnati. Callis said “absolutely no outside interference is allowed.” (When is it allowed? Is it “allowed” in AEW World Title matches? TNT Title matches? What they need to say is that no one is allowed at ringside and then explain the ramifications if someone does show up that has teeth to it.) When Taylor made his entrance, Taz said, “If you’re not familiar with that man, he’s a bad apple.” He said he’s from Cleveland, a rival of Cincinnati.

Announced Matches & Other Notes