FREE PODCAST 6/10 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk NXT Takeover, Ratings, Inner Circle on Dynamite, NWA’s PPV with Aldis-Murdoch, latest with Reigns, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (6-10-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. They discuss New Japan Dominion, NXT on USA on Tuesday night, Preview NXT Takeover “In Your House,” AEW Dynamite, WWE Smackdown, WWE Raw, NWA’s “When Our Shadows Fall” PPV, UFC results and previewing this weekend.

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