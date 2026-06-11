VIP PODCAST 6/10 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Forbidden Door developments including Owen Cup Final set and 12-mag tag with MJF and Briscoe, plus Pac-Briscoe, Mox-Taylor, Cassidy-Andrade (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 10 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King, Maya World vs. Skye Blue, Pac vs. Mark Briscoe, Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor, Orange Cassidy vs. Andrade, Forbidden Door developments including a 12-man tag match with MJF and Briscoe anchoring two teams, a Chris Jericho-Tommaso Ciampa exchange, and more.
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