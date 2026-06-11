FREE PODCAST 6/10 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Keller & Griffin discuss MJF as center of attention with several challengers aiming for his title, plus Jericho-Ciampa, Callis Family, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Chris Griffin to review AEW Dynamite with chat and email interactions throughout. They opened by discussing MJF’s strong heel work and so many wrestlers – a heel, a heel-going-face, and a babyface – all gunning for his title. Also, a reaction to the six-man cage match for Forbidden Door being set-up and announced. Plus dissecting the Chris Jericho-Tommaso Ciampa segment, praise for the Don Callis Family portrayal, the impact of the small crowd on the viewing experience, and much more.

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