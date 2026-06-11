FREE PODCAST 6/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Beyond Wrestling’s Break the Walls Down including Andrade vs. Orlando, Bayne vs. Forza, more (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Beyond Wrestling’s Break the Walls Down, a strangely stand-alone show with a lot of big name talent and technically excellent matches, but next to nothing in the way of storylines or angles. Andrade delivers his all as a replacement for MJF to face Bobby Orlando. Gabby Forza and Megan Bayne have a real corker of a main event as we marvel at the development both have made over the past few years. Joey T becomes Justin’s favorite announcer for a very specific reason. For VIP listeners, following his spectacular show debut last week, we delve deeper into the legend of Harlan Abbott by exploring more of his recent matches.

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