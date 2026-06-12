NJPW announces lineup for Dominion including Newman vs. Tsuji main event, Douki vs. Yoh, Andrade vs. Maloney vs. Umino

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NJPW has announced the complete lineup for Dominion on June 14, which is traditionally their biggest show of the year. The headline match features Callum Newman defending the IWGP Hvt. Championship against Yota Tsuji. The semi-main event will see BOSJ winner Yoh challenge IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion Douki.

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Elsewhere on the card, IWGP Global Hvt. Champion Andrade El Idolo will defend his title against Shota Umino & Drilla Maloney in a Three-way match and IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Champions The Knockout Brothers (Oskar & Yuto-Ice) vs. The United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Henare).

The complete lineup for Dominion, which all air live on NJPW World in English and Japanese follows:

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Callum Newman vs. Yota Tsuji

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Douki vs. Yoh

IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Andrade El Idolo vs. Shota Umino vs. Drilla Moloney

IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Champions The Knockout Brothers (Oskar & Yuto-Ice) vs. The United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Henare)

NEVER Openweight Champion Ren Narita vs. Aaron Wolf

El Desperado vs. Mistico

Yuya Uemura & Taichi vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa

El Phantasmo vs. Jake Lee – No DQ match

NJPW World Television Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sanada