FREE PODCAST 6/12 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Health of wrestling in 5-10 years, Warrior-Hogan, Nash-Show-Shaq, TNA fantasy game, Disco, Raw & ratings, Spike’s view of TNA (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from June 2 and 3, 2011.

On the June 2, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they discuss with live callers Monday’s Raw & TV ratings, then things get wild starting with Disco Inferno discussion, a potential Kevin Nash-Big Show match at Summerslam with Shaq involved, Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior feuding on Twitter, a full-out social media discussion, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss an oddball Spike TV press release, Eric Bischoff’s con-artistry, WWE’s new video game franchise, TNA’s new oddball fantasy game, and more.

Then on the June 3, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell takes live phone calls and also brings in PWTorch columnist Sean Radican for a discussion of this weekend’s Dragon Gate USA shows and a variety of independent wrestling topics. (Radican checks in at the 30:00 mark.) With live callers, Caldwell discusses last night’s TNA Impact, one solution to fix Impact, whether Vince McMahon’s system has set up the wrestling business to be in trouble 5-to-10 years from now, and much more.

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