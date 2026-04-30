VIP PODCAST 4/30 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WWE roster cuts, Roman-Fatu storyline, NXT TV with fresh talent featured, Darby’s title reign, New Japan, UFC (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- A look at the WWE roster cuts including individual assessments on whether they were a surprise and what might be next
- Review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw with the Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu-Usos developments, the Miz-Danhausen skit, and Backlash hype
- A review of NXT featuring the refresh and replenishment of the roster after some key main roster call-ups and cuts
- A review of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including the the Death Riders-Will Ospreay developments, Darby Allin’s latest title defense, and more
- The latest news from New Japan
- A review of the latest UFC event and a preview of the next
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
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