TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (4/30): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: THURSDAY, APRIL 30, 2026
Where: SYRACUSE, N.Y. AT UPSTATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY ARENA
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,314 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,959. The arena has a capacity of 7,200 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian – Walk with Elijah Guitar Strap match
- Mara Sade & Allie & Rosemary vs. Tessa Blanchard & Mila Moore & Victoria Crawford
- Jeff Hardy vs. Vincent
- Mr. Elegance (with The Elegance Brand) vs. Home Town Man
- Mustafa Ali (with Order 4) vs. Adam Brooks
- Leon Slater to speak
Visit this website during Impact for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (4/23): Santana vs. Swann, Hardy vs. Dutch, Nemeth vs. Bronson
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: ODB calls out the younger Knockouts for ignoring a TNA Hall of Famer and says they should know their history, praises one current Knockout
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