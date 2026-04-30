WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Rollins vs. Breakker, Penta vs. Rusev. Becky vs. Iyo, Reigns vs. Jacob, more

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After giving his cousin Jacob Fatu a week to think about challenging him at Backlash, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns was back this week for the main event segment. To no surprise, Jacob came out moments later to confront him. Diving into all the years he struggled before making it to WWE, Jacob called out Reigns for never reaching out to him. Contradicting those accusations, Reigns said he was the one who signed off on Jacob being brought in to the company. When Reigns crossed the line with what he was saying to Jacob, he would respond by trapping him in a move not seen in WWE in years.

By the time the night was over, Jacob would have his answer from Reigns for his challenge at Backlash. In addition to that, we had a heated confrontation between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, Penta going one on one with Rusev, and Becky Lynch defend her newly won Women’s Intercontinental Title against Iyo Sky.

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

Latest developments:

At WrestleMania, Bron Breakker Speared Seth Rollins outside the ring during his match with Gunther. This led to Rollins being trapped in the Sleeper by Gunther and losing the match. Last week as Breakker was in the ring along with the rest of The Vision cutting a promo, he was hit from behind with a chair by Rollins. After escaping a Curb Stomp attempt from Rollins moments later, Breakker hit him with a devastating Spear. He then told Rollins he was going to take away everything he’s ever done before hitting him with another Spear.

Rollins came out this week to open the show and called Breakker out to the ring. After Breakker came to the ring along with Paul Heyman, Rollins told him that’s he’s the reason that he had to forfeit the World Heavyweight Title and was unable to main event WrestleMania as he then asked how it benefitted him in any way. After Breakker brought up how Rollins needed him and Bronson Reed to fight his battles for him, he admitted that Rollins was the best professional wrestler in the world……at being number two. Rollins then brought up how Breakker thinks that he’s ready to be a top guy and that since Backlash is two weeks away, that’s where he going to give him the opportunity to prove that he’s ready. He then told Breakker that he’s not even number two in his own family and then left the ring.

Analysis:

For the first time since Breakker turned on Rollins six months ago, we finally got a face-to-face promo between them. From start to finish, this segment didn’t disappoint. While it would’ve been great to have this feud play out heading into WrestleMania, at least we’re getting it during a time where it’ll be able to stand out more. How intense Breakker was on the mic here almost made one forget how hot he was towards the end of last year. Believe it or not, this is actually going to be his first marquee singles match on a PLE.

Although Breakker did shine here, this was one of the better performances from Rollins on the mic. For as great of a line as Breakker had about Rollins being the best wrestler at being number two, Rollins really got him back good with the line about him not even being number two in his own family. Considering how strong this segment was, it’s clear that their match at Backlash is only going to be the first of a series of matches between them. With their history and what they’re capable of in the ring, this has the potential to be one of the best feuds of the year. If there’s any doubt of whether or not Breakker is main event material, there won’t be any doubt by the time this feud is over.

Grade: B+

Penta vs. Rusev

Latest developments:

At WrestleMania, Penta defended his Intercontinental Championship in a Ladder match against Je’Von Evans, Rusev, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and JD McDonagh. As Rusev was about to climb the ladder to grab the title, Evans jumped off the top rope to take him out with an OG Cutter. Penta later hit Evans with a Mexican Destroyer as that allowed him to climb the ladder and grab the title to retain. Last week as Evans was in a match with new main roster call up Ethan Page, Rusev distracted Evans and that led to him losing the match. Penta came out to help Evans as he was being attacked after the match, but Rusev got the better of him and trapped him in the Accolade.

This week, Penta went one one one with Rusev in a non-title match as Page watched from ringside. At one point in the match, Penta leaped over the top rope onto Rusev. As Penta later jumped from the ropes, Rusev took him down with a devastating kick to the gut and then slammed him on the mat. Rusev later hit Penta with the Machka Kick and as he went for the Accolade, Penta escaped and then faked out Rusev with a jump from the ropes before he rolled him up with the School Boy to get the win. After the match, Rusev attacked Penta from behind and as Penta fought back, Page hit him from behind and joined in on the attack. Evans then came out to help Penta fight off both Rusev and Page as Evans then raised Penta’s hand up.

Analysis:

After Dominik Mysterio had a strangle hold on the Intercontinental Title for the last year, it’s nice to see more competition surrounding it like we’re seeing here. Even though a non-title loss for Penta wouldn’t have hurt him, it was nice to see him kept strong with a win here considering the momentum he’s had since he won the title. With Rusev attacking him after the match, that still sets up a potential title match between them at some point. With the way everything went down after the match, we’re likely going to see a Tag match involving all these men as early as next week.

As Evans and Page are clearly also going to be in the mix going forward, that sets up many exciting matches we can see involving the IC Title heading into the summer. While they could eventually do a Four Way, it feels a little too soon to do a multi person match for the title after we just had a multi person match for it at WrestleMania. For how much Penta has made the title feel more important in just two months, he probably shouldn’t be losing it any time soon. However, it is refreshing that the IC Title is in a scenario for the first time in a while where any of these men involved could win it.

Grade: B

Becky Lynch vs. Iyo Sky

Latest developments:

On the April 13 Raw, Iyo Sky went one on one with Kairi Sane in a match where Asuka kicked Iyo in the head while the referee’s back was turned. This led to Kairi rolling up Iyo to get the win. At WrestleMania, Becky Lynch challenged AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. After ramming AJ into the exposed turnbuckle while the referee’s back was turned, Becky hit her with the Man Slam to win the Women’s IC Title for the third time. During a match last week pitting WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley & Iyo against Asuka & Kairi, Kairi accidentally threw Iyo out of the ring onto Asuka and that led to Rhea & Iyo winning the match.

This week, Becky came out to issue an open challenge for her title that was answered by Iyo before Adam Pearce came out to make the match official. As the match progressed, Iyo went for the Over the Moonsault, but Becky put her feet up and followed that with a Man Slam before Iyo kicked out of the pin attempt. Iyo later recovered and hit Becky with a Açaí Moonsault on the floor but as she was tossing Becky back into the ring, Asuka pulled Iyo down onto the apron. This allowed Becky to hit Iyo with a Man Slam to get the win and retain her title. After the match, Asuka kicked Iyo in the face and trapped her in the Asuka Lock before the referee forced her to let go of the hold.

Analysis:

While the outcome was never in doubt, this was a solid match between two women we haven’t really seen work together in a few years. Honestly, a Becky/Iyo feud is something they could’ve done coming out of SummerSlam last year as opposed to Becky against Nikki Bella. The outcome made sense considering Becky just got the title back and Iyo’s feud with Asuka still isn’t over. Unfortunately, that feud isn’t going to get the proper payoff since Kairi was the centerpiece of it and she’s gone now. Now looking back at it, choosing to not blow this off at WrestleMania was a huge fumble on the company’s part.

Despite that missing element, at least we’re actually going to get the match at Backlash. As there hasn’t been a really great women’s match on a PLE in a while, these two have all the tools to change that. Unless WWE puts strict time constraints on them in order to make room for their excessive ad breaks, there’s no reason that this match shouldn’t be a show stealer. Once this feud is over, perhaps Iyo can have an extensive feud with Becky heading into the summer. Considering the way Iyo lost here, she has a strong case for deserving a rematch down the road.

Grade: B+

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Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

Latest developments:

At WrestleMania, Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer to win the Women’s World Championship. This week as Vaquer was walking backstage, she was viciously attacked by Liv along with Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez. Later in the night, Liv had a private conversation with Perez where she apologized for how everything went down with Finn Balor while she was away and assured her that they were all family. Moments later after Liv left, Finn showed up to tell Perez that she can’t trust Liv or anybody else in Judgment Day. After Perez brushed him off and confirmed that she’s with the Judgment Day, Finn said that he hopes she knows what she’s doing.

This week, Raquel & Perez took on Balyley & Lyra Valkyria in a match where Bayley attempted to get into the ring before Raquel picked her up and rammed her into the post. Lyra eventually got the got tag and hit Perez with a Suplex followed by a Fisherman Suplex for a near fall. Perez later blocked a Russian Leg Sweep attempt from Bayley in time for Raquel to hit her with a clothesline before Lyra was able to interrupt the count. Liv later got on the apron to cause a distraction but as Bayley tried to grab her by the hair, Liv rammed her throat into the top rope. Perez took advantage of this with a Shining Wizard followed by the Pop Rocks to pick up the win.

Analysis:

With the momentum Judgment Day still has, this was the right outcome. Also looking at the fact that Perez got the win combined with the backstage interaction she had with Liv and Finn, it’s looking like she’s going to be a centerpiece of the Judgment Day storyline heading into the summer. It was looking like Raquel was going to be the one to break away from the group initially, but now it seems like it’s going to be Perez. As Finn was the one who brought her into the group combined with the fact that he was kicked out while she was gone, it does make sense to go in that direction. Hopefully, this whole thing doesn’t drag out too long like the Finn and Dominik Mysterio feud did and it has a strong pay off.

Also, what stood out here was the fact that Bayley & Lyra lost again. At this point, the two of them either have to turn heel or just split up all together. Considering that they were teasing a feud between them as far back as last summer and then never went anywhere with it, it’s not surprising to see how cold they both feel right now. Bayley & Lyra are both too talented and have too much to offer to be wasted as just another tag team on the show. The two of them not winning the Women’s Tag Titles at WrestleMania combined with this loss are clear signs that something drastically needs to change with these two ASAP.

Grade: B-

Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu

Latest developments:

At WrestleMania, Roman Reigns defeated C.M. Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Last week as Reigns was in the ring along with Jimmy & Jey Uso celebrating his victory, they were interrupted by Jacob Fatu. Jacob told Reigns that he doesn’t just want his title, he needs his title and everything that comes with it. After Jacob then challenged Reigns to a title match at Backlash, Reigns asked him if he could handle the burden of holding the title or handle the burden of having to acknowledge him if he can’t beat him. Reigns told him he wasn’t saying yes or no to his challenge, but that he would give him a week to think about it.

Reigns came out for the main event segment this week before Jacob came out to confront him. Jacob brought up how he was broke while the Bloodline was riding high years ago and how Solo Sikoa was the only one who called him to give him a chance. Reigns said in response that he never forgot about him and that he was the one who actually signed off on him being brought to the company. As he told him allowing Jacob to compete against him was nepotism, Jacob put him in the Tongan Death Grip as he said he was going to take everything from him. As Jacob left the ring, Reigns accepted his challenge for Backlash.

Analysis:

For the second week in a row, these two delivered in the main event segment. With the feud between Punk and Reigns being over for now, this is exactly the feud Reigns needed coming out of WrestleMania to keep things interesting. As everyone has said that Jacob would be a main event’s ever since he debuted two years ago, he’s really proving it in this feud so far. What stood out most here and something no one saw coming was Jacob using the Tongan Death Grip. Considering it’s a move we haven’t really seen much in WWE, Jacob using it makes him even more dangerous than he already was. With some of the other matches signed already and this being the main event, Backlash is really looking like a strong show.

As strong as this main event is, there’s no way that this is going to be a one off. With their family history and how hot of a feud this is already, this is clearly one that’s going to stretch out for a while. Even though Jacob got booed here, it doesn’t mean that he’s necessarily the heel in this. While there’s a chance he could eventually turn, it feels more like all signs are pointing to Reigns turning again. Regardless of which turn happens or if no turn happens at all, a blood feud like this is exactly what Raw needs to really have the audience invested week to week.

Grade: B+

Joe Hendry’s Raw Debut

Latest developments:

New main roster call up Joe Hendry made his Raw debut this week with an in-ring concert. During the concert, he sang lyrics confirming his full-time status on Raw and also campaigning to have Logan Paul fired. This led to Paul along with Austin Theory coming out to confront Hendry before Hendry fought them both off single handedly. Despite having the advantage, this didn’t last long as Paul & Theory overpowered him before the Street Profits then came out to back Hendry up. After Paul pulled Theory out of the ring as Montez Ford was about hit him with a Frog Splash, Hendry jumped over the top rope onto both of them.

Analysis:

This segment was a prime example of the entertainment factor Hendry brings to the show that it’s been missing. From his theme song, facial expressions, to the song he sang here, he has everything to be a standout part of Raw each week. From the looks of how everything went down here, a feud with Paul is likely in his future. Although Paul is still one half of the World Tag Team Champions, a singles feud with Hendry would be better use of him and make for some great television. With that being said, this feud will probably escalate by Hendry costing Paul & Theory to lose their titles to the Street Profits.

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Latest developments:

A backstage confrontation led to a one-on-one match this week between Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano. As the match progressed, Mysterio countered a Powerslam attempt into a Tornado DDT for a close near fall. Mysterio was tripped by Bravo Americano as he was for the 619 and as the referee was distracted by Bravo, Rayo gave Americano the piece of metal to put in his mask before Mysterio took him out with a 619. Mysterio then missed a Dropping the Dime attempt and as Americano was about to put the metal in his mask, OG Americano came out to grab it from him. Mysterio took advantage of this and hit Americano with another 619 followed by the Dropping the Dime to get the win.

Analysis:

Entertaining match where the finish wasn’t in question considering Americano’s feud with OG Americano. While it would’ve been great to have the blow off to this feud at WrestleMania, doing it at the upcoming AAA show is a more fitting place for it. It’s crazy to thing that this whole storyline all started with Chad Gable playing the role a year ago as a comedy act and it’s now morphed into what it’s become now. Considering how popular Ludwig Kaiser’s become playing the role in AAA in recent months, he should be the one to keep the mask. Regardless of how the outcome plays out, the match itself should be something worth going out of one’s way to watch.

Oba Femi vs. Grayson Waller

Latest developments:

After Grayson Waller confronted Adam Pearce backstage, Pearce put Waller in a match for later in the night against Oba Femi. Once the match started, Oba nailed Waller with a vicious clothesline. Oba continued to maintain the advantage with hard shots against the post multiple running elbows. Waller attempted to gain the advantage by slamming Oba’s neck onto the top rope, but Oba quickly regained the advantage by picking up high in the air and dropping him on the mat. Oba then planted Waller on the mat with the Fall from Grace to get the predictable win. After the match, Oba issued an open challenge to anyone who wants to prove themselves against him and vowed to punish anyone who tries to step up.

Analysis:

Matches like this are exactly how Oba should be used going forward. While open challenges have been done to death on this show, at least this one involving him will serve a purpose. It’s going to be interesting to see who answers the challenge in the next few weeks and even more interesting to see how easily he beats them. As mentioned last week, Oba is the heavy favorite to win the King of the Ring this year to earn a title shot at SummerSlam. Until then, he needs to continue being showcased like the way he was here.