NJPW BEST OF THE SUPER JUNIORS 33 FINAL RESULTS (6/7): Winner crowned, plus seven undercard tag matches

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NJPW BEST OF THE SUPER JUNIORS FINALS REPORT

JUNE 7, 2026

OTA CITY GYMNASIUM

TOKYO, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

(1) BISHAMON (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) & TATSUYA MATSUMOTO def. TIGER MASK & MASATORA YASUDA & TAISEI NAKAHARA

Yoshi-Hashi finished Nakahara with a Boston Crab. Tiger Mask will have his retirement match in about a month, and he’s been saying goodbye at every arena after opening matches throughout the tournament.

(2) UNITED EMPIRE (JAKE LEE & FRANCESCO AKIRA & JAKOB AUSTIN YOUNG) def. SHOTA UMINO & EL PHANTASMO & JADO

Jake Lee got Jado to tap to a guillotine after a surprisingly lengthy undercard match. United Empire attacked Phantasmo with a chair after the match.

(3) MASTER WATO & RYUSUKE TAGUCHI & DAISUKE SASAKI & NICK WAYNE & VALIENTE JR. def. UNBOUND COMPANY (TAIJI ISHIMORI & ROBBIE X & TITAN & GEDO & DAIKI NAGAI)

Gedo tapped out to a Taguchi ankle lock in a crowd-pleasing match. Taguchi is still forced to wear a center-part in his hair after his loss to Kosei Fujita earlier in the tournament, where they made a side bet.

(4) EL DESPERADO & HYO def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO & YOSHINOBU KANEMARU)

Desperado finished Kanemaru after Pinche Loco. The House of Torture tried to once again steal Hyo’s stuffed animal mascot, but Goto, Yoshi-Hashi and Taguchi showed up and forced HoT to sign a restraining order so they couldn’t do it again.

(5) YUYA UEMURA & TAICHI & KUSHIDA def. TMDK (Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson & Robbie Eagles)

Taichi trapped Jackson for the pin. Announcer Chris Charlton made an early pick for Uemura to win the G-1 Climax this year.

(6) AARON WOLF & TORU YANO & JUN KASAI vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)

Wolf finished Takahashi after an Angle Slam in a match featuring the usual HoT antics and Kasai violence.

(7) UNBOUND COMPANY (Yota Tsuji & Yuto-Ice & OSKAR) def. UNITED EMPIRE (Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan & Zane Jay)

This was a preview of the Tsuji-Newman rematch for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Dominion, recently won by Newman. Naturally, the challenger Tsuji won the match after finishing Zane Jay.

-Hiroshi Tanahashi entered to hand out post-tournament awards.

(8) YOH def. Kosei Fujita – Best of the Super Juniors Finals

YOH and Fujita came in as the finalists for the second year in a row. Last year Fujita became the youngest winner in the history of the tournament, and YOH’s story is that he’s been a finalist twice in the past four years but hasn’t been able to get over the hump. This year, YOH finally did so, and it was poetic to see him beat the man who beat him in the end last year. YOH hit Hirooki Goto’s GTR, Shinsuke Nakamura’s Bomaye, Kazuchika Okada’s Rainmaker and finally his own Direct Drive to finish. The crowd, firmly in the underdog’s favor, were loud throughout and exploded for the finish. Junior Heavyweight champion DOUKI and crony SHO tried to jump YOH afterward, but he got the better of them.