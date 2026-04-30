AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (4/29): Ospreay-Death Riders-Opps story, Taz back on commentary, Darby’s latest AEW World Title defense, Thekla’s promos, Shida and Statlander

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HITS

THE WORLD TITLE FOURSOME

This was a solid episode of Dynamite once again bookended by focus on the AEW World Title. The show started with the anticipated MJF vs. Kevin Knight match for the TNT Championship. Like with a pay-per-view event, they ran a very effective video package setting up this battle so anyone tuning in could understand why this match was important.

This was an exceptional match as expected with solid chemistry between the two. It told a good story with MJF trying to ground Knight, but his arrogance and overconfidence was a factor by the end. Predictably, MJF distracted the referee in order to use his diamond ring; however, it’s clear other wrestlers are now onto how he cheats, so Knight beat him to the punch and took advantage to get the win.

Some may argue that MJF should not be losing twice in three weeks, but to me this is the perfect story to further his descent into misery. The temper tantrums each week are amusing to watch and, just like any championship sports team, it’s possible to lose focus for a bit and go on a surprising losing streak before getting your mojo back. That seems like the story they are telling and it’s continuing to be an entertaining side quest for MJF as he looks to regain his title from Darby.

Speaking of Darby, or is it “writing of Darby,” I don’t know. Grammar was never my thing! Anyway, they followed this match with Darby saving Knight and setting up a title match next week with the Jet. Brody came out to help promote the main event, which again is a perfect way to continue with the World Title focus and promote the main event of the show.

And what a main event it was. Even though you can predict the kind of match Brody and Darby would have, it’s still wild to watch the physicality and painful bumps we had in store for us. The story is simple where Darby was able to absorb a ton of punishment and it’s very difficult to put him away. He may not dominate others, but hangs around until his opponent makes a mistake or if Darby is able to powerbomb them on concrete to tip the scales.

Clearly all of the punishment Darby is taking has a shelf life and his time will run out sooner than later, but it’s been a fun ride and a showcase for him as a deserved champion of the company. It’ll be another fun main event next week when he faces Kevin Knight and fans should enjoy the entertainment while they can!

OSPREAY AND THE DEATH RIDERS

This may be a polarizing storyline, but I am very intrigued by Will Ospreay being coached by Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. It’s a way to give Ospreay a few weeks to rest and to get him focused for what we expect to be a busy and successful summer and fall. Moxley is loved by the crowd despite his character flipping from heel to babyface on a weekly basis. Seeing two of the top stars in the company work together should be a treat. Perhaps this is what eventually splits Moxley away from the group down the line as it’s clear Ospreay and Pac won’t get along!

Ospreay is also doing a good job reluctantly joining the workouts. He knows what he was doing before wasn’t working and he has to accept help from his enemy. He feels that he has to take this step in order to get right and get back on track to contending for the World Title.

It’s also interesting to get The Opps involved as Samoa Joe had very solid points to make in his brief backstage interview. We will see if members of The Opps end up being Ospreay’s first opponents on his comeback.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

QUICK HITS

– The show has such a different feel when Taz is on commentary. I was so glad to have him back. He knows what he is doing and never steps on the narrative, but can have subtle (and not so subtle) fun with his partners at the desk. It comes across like they are all friends who bust each other’s chops and that makes it all the more fun to watch and listen to them for two hours.

– Taz’s reference to the “Malachi Crunch” during the Brawling Birds match was a special one for us 50-plus year olds. For the young folks, it’s from the TV show “Happy Days” – you know, the show where the Fonz “jumps the shark!” Even though the majority of viewers didn’t get it, I always enjoy giving some of the fans a nugget they can appreciate.

– I like the short and sweet Thekla backstage promo. She is getting better and better as she gets comfortable with weekly television.

– Kazuchika Okada vs. Ace Austin was a very fun match to watch even with the predictable outcome. Don Callis and Taz added a lot on commentary, giving viewers a chance to watch Okada do his thing while we anticipate the big match with Konosuke Takeshita coming up at Double or Nothing.

– AEW is really leaning into getting Chris Jericho as much sympathy as possible getting beat up week after week by The Demand. I’m still curious to see where this is headed.

– Rush is really starting to get some solid fan response as they chanted his name and enjoyed yelling out his catchphrase multiple times. Perhaps a babyface turn is in order?

– Shoutout to the guy in the front row who came with what may have been 10-15 different signs ready to support all the wrestlers. The crowd in Fairfax was into the entire show and made it more fun to watch. Way to go DMV!

MISSES

QUICK MISSES

– The Copeland & Christian match vs. RPG Vice lasted way too long. I know the fans enjoy seeing C&C, but they needed to be more dominant in order to look like a major threat to FTR. There is also something missing for me in the dynamic between Copeand and Christian, though I did enjoy Christian going old school “Cowboy” Bob Orton with his arm cast. I’m curious to see how long he keeps it on.

– The women’s tag title contest contained four good performers, but it was a sloppy match with far too many timing issues. I’m ready for Statlander and Hikaru Shida to end their partnership already as they’ve been teasing this for a month. The issue though is the crowd cheers much more for Shida despite her heelish tendencies. If I were making the decisions, I’d have Stat turn heel and keep Shida’s new persona, but in a babyface role.

(Don’t forget to check out the weekly free podcast I’m part of, “The All Elite Conversation Club” that drops on Fridays the PWTorch Dailycast lineup. Joel Dehnel and I have a great time breaking down all things AEW. Search “pwtorch” on your podcast app to subscribe. Send questions and comments to allelitecc@gmail.com.)