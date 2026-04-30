FREE PODCAST 4/29 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Keller & Halley on Darby’s AEW Title defense against Brody King, Knight vs. MJF, on-site report on off-air skit, more (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Taylor Halley to review AEW Dynamite with live caller and chat contributions throughout. They react to Darby Allin’s AEW Title defense against good friend Brody King, MJF’s TNT Title shot against Kevin Knight, the latest with Will Ospreay and The Death Riders, and much more including an on-site report with details on pre-Dynamite matches, a post-Dynamite skit, and crowd reactions all night.

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