VIP PODCAST 4/29 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Darby defends against Brody, Knight defends TNT Title against MJF, Death Riders and The Opps recruiting Ospreay, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the April 29 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Darby Allin defending the AEW World Title against Brody King, Kevin Knight defending the TNT Title against MJF, The Death Riders and The Opps recruiting Ospreay, and more.
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