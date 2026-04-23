TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (4/23): Santana vs. Swann, Hardy vs. Dutch, Nemeth vs. Bronson

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TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

APRIL 23, 2026

SYRACUSE, NY AT UPSTATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY ARENA

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

(1) NIC NEMETH vs. BEAR BRONSON (w/The System)

Ryan Nemeth sat in on commentary. Bear was on offense for a while, until Nic made a comeback. Bear scored a two count on Nic after a chokebomb. Nic gave Bear a DDT and a superkick for a two count. Bear scored another two count. KC Navarro came down the ramp to cause a distraction. Nic gave Bear the Danger Zone for the pin.

WINNER: Nic Nemeth

-Gia Miller interviewed Rich Swann and BDE. Swann talked about challenging Mike Santana for the TNA Title tonight. He talked about working hard for this opportunity. He asked BDE to stay in the back and take notes so no one could say there were distractions. [c]

-The Elijah concert was next. A fake Elijah (Frankie Kazarian) with a fake beard sat on a stool in the ring with a guitar. He talked about how Frankie Kazarian kicked his butt all over the country, so he had the blues. He played a song called “Kaz is my Daddy.” The lights went out and when they came back on, the real Elijah appeared and choked Frankie. The real Elijah played a song and challenged Frankie to a match.

-EC3 gave a backstage promo and had a chair around his neck. He talked about Eric Young attacking him with a chair last week. He said he welcomed it. He said he was in TNA to finish what he started and he looked forward to facing Eric. [c]

-Tessa Blanchard, Mila Moore, and Victoria Crawford talked about being in the Undead Realm. Tessa said the experience changed her. She said that next week Rosemary and her crew would face them in their world.

(2) MATT HARDY vs. DUTCH

Jeff Hardy and Vincent were banned from ringside. Matt set up a table at ringside and spray painted the word “Sacrifice” on it. Dutch attacked Matt at the bell. Matt gave Dutch the Side Effect. They brawled on the floor. Matt rammed Dutch’s head into the ring steps. [c]

Matt gave Dutch a DDT. Matt put Dutch on the table at ringside. Matt gave Dutch an elbow drop from the second rope to Dutch on the table. Dutch fell off the table. Matt suplexed Dutch through the table. They got back in the ring. Vincent climbed from under the ring and slid a chair in the ring. Dutch used the distraction to give Matt a Bossman slam for the pin.

WINNER: Dutch in 11:00.

Dutch continued to beat on Matt. Jeff ran in for the save. Jeff gave Dutch a Swanton Bomb.

-The Elegance Brand entered Daria Rae’s dressing room and kissed up to her. Daria noted that Santino Marella is still suspended. The Concierge touted Mr. Elegance as a future champion. Ash asked Daria to give Mr. Elegance a match next week. Daria agreed. Daria murmured that they were weird as they left.

-The Injury Report featured Frankie Kazarian, Trey Miguel, Leon Slater, Mike Santana, and Rich Swann. [c]

-Rich Swann and Mike Santana were shown warming up backstage.

-They were supposed to go to a Xia Brookside interview, but Lei Ying Lee came to the ring instead. Footage aired of Xia turning heel on Lee at Rebellion. Lee took the mic and apologized for her English not being perfect. The fans clapped. She teared up as she said that she loved wrestling, TNA, and her friends. She said that Xia is her best friend. She asked why Xia did that to her.

Xia walked to the ring. She was in all black. She said, “How dare you call me out here when you were in the wrong!” Xia said that Lee got in her way and cost her the title the moment she showed her the video of her father before Xia’s title match and got in her head. Xia said that Lee didn’t understand the pressure of being a second-generation star. Xia said she did it all by herself and she was alone.

Lee cried and talked about being alone in this country, but she found Xia and didn’t feel alone. She said she never meant to hurt Xia’s feelings, and if she did, she apologizes. Lee said she always wants to be on Xia’s side. Xia teared up also. Xia said that Lee is right. Xia said she thought she was going to win the title until Lee showed her that video of her father, who never supported her. Xia said that Stacks got in her ear talking about birthright.

Xia accepted Lee’s apology as fans booed. Lee said she didn’t know the title meant so much to Xia. Lee offered to give Xia the next title shot. They hugged and cried. Xia gave the “Heel Turn John Cena” face, then decked Lee. Xia grabbed Lee by the hair and said, “We are done!” Xia gave Lee a rough looking DDT and stood over her. Referees ran in for the save as fans booed Xia. [c]

-Replay of Xia’s latest heel turn.

(3) KATIE ARQUETTE vs. ELAYNA BLACK

Katie had the early advantage and Black regrouped on the outside. Black tripped Katie on the apron and went on the attack. Katie made a comeback. Black gave Katie a running knee and a Black Out and got the pin.

WINNER: Elayna Black in 3:00.

-Backstage, Mustafa Ali and Order 4 welcomed a group of wrestlers to his open challenge for the TNA International Title. He touched a screen and it landed on the Australian flag. A voice announced that Adam Brooks won the chance to represent Australia. Brooks said it was a privilege to be selected. [c]

-The System did a backstage promo. Bear was angry over his loss. He said his mistake would be corrected. Cedric Alexander said that Leon Slater cheated to beat him, so he deserved another title match. Eddie Edwards said The System fixes mistakes.

(4) MIKE SANTANA (c) vs. RICH SWANN — TNA World Title match

McKenzie Mitchell did the in-ring introductions. Santana and Swann traded the advantage early. Santana dropkicked Swann and followed with an Alabama Slam and a senton. They fought on the outside. [c]

Swann sat Santana in a ringside chair and kicked him. Swann ran back in the ring and nailed Santana with another kick. Santana superkicked Swann. Back in the ring, Swann superkicked Santana coming off the top rope. Santana superplexed Swann. Santana gave Swann a cutter for a two count.

Santana gave Swann a cannonball and a running powerbomb for a two count. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Swann caught Santana with a clothesline and a series of punches. Swann gave Santana cutter for a two count. Swann gave Santana a rana from the top rope, followed by a splash for a two count.

Fans chanted, “TNA! TNA! TNA!” Swann gave Santana a Destroyer for a two count. Santana hit a Spin the Block clothesline out of nowhere and got the pin.

WINNER: Mike Santana in 19:00.

Santana and Swann shook hands and hugged after the match. Daria Rae awarded Santana the belt, since Carlos Silva wasn’t there.

(D.L.’s Take: This was a really good match, and the fans were invested in it).