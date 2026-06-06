FREE PODCAST 6/5 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Parks discuss latest King and Queen of the Ring outcomes, Gunther-Cody-Sami, Gable’s return to SD, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Greg Parks to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interactions throughout starting with thoughts on Dominik Mysterio’s King of the Ring opening round win and prospects for him against Oba Femi, plus a look at the other side of the bracket and its possibilities. Also, Queen of the Ring possibilities with Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez now set in the semis. Also, Gunther gets to pick a stip for a rematch against Cody Rhodes, and how might Sami Zayn get involved. Plus, Chad Gable, Blake Monroe, and more.

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