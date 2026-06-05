NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 33 Final card announced

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The full BOSJ 33 Final card has been announced by NJPW. The show will take place on June 7 and air in English and Japanese on NJPW World.

Yoh beat Master Wato, who won the A block, in the semi-final round to advance to the finals. Kosei Fujita beat Robbie Eagles, the B Block winner, in the other semi-final round match to advance to the finals of the tournament. The winner of Yoh vs. Fujita will challenge Douki for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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The full Best of the Super Juniors Final card follows:

Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Tatsuya Matsumoto vs. Tiger Mask IV & Masatora Yasuda & Taisei Nakahara

Shota Umino & El Phantasmo & Jado vs. United Empire (Jake Lee & Francesco Akira & Jakob Austin Young)

Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi & Daisuke Sasaki & Nick Wayne & Valiente Jr. vs. Unbound Company (Taiji Ishimori & Robbie X & Titan & Gedo & Daiki Nagai)

El Desperado & Hyo vs. House of Torture (Sho & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Yuya Uemura & Taichi & Kushida vs. TMDK (Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson & Robbie Eagles)

Aaron Wolf & Toru Yano & Jun Kasai vs. House of Torture (Ren Narita & Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)

Unbound Company (Yota Tsuji & Oskar & Yuto-Ice) vs. United Empire (Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan & Zane Jay)

Kosei Fujita vs. Yoh – BOSJ 33 Final