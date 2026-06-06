VIP PODCAST 6/5 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cody-Gunther face-to-face, Jade vs. Bliss, Chelsea vs. Jax, Priest & Keys vs. Tama & Talla, Saints vs. Carmelo (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 5 edition of WWE Smackdown including a Dominik advancing in the King of the Ring and Raquel Rodriguez advancing in the Queen of the Ring. Also, Gunther flips out over how he lost to Cody Rhodes and Cody agrees to a rematch, plus Sami injected himself into it. Chad Gable apologizes and gets reintegrated into Smackdown, Ricky Saints vs. Carmelo Hayes, Talla Tonga and Royce Keys, another Blake Monroe vignette, and more.

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