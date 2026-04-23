FREE PODCAST 4/23 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Hogan’s comments on Edge, WWE talent depth issues from every angle, Impact ratings, Lockdown hype, Hogan, Jericho, Sin Cara (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Apr. 15, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they discuss with live callers Edge’s retirement with Caldwell offering his first thoughts in audio form, Hulk Hogan’s comments on Edge this week, how WWE’s already-thin talent roster is going to have to be addressed, discussion of WWE can address their roster from every possible angle, TNA Impact ratings during the Livecast, Lockdown hype, the usual booking issues in TNA, whether Sin Cara can be a star without speaking or having anyone speak for him, Japanese wrestling culture via a phone call from Tokyo, Chris Jericho’s potential future in WWE and how to introduce him (heel or face?), and much more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed what stars on the current WWE roster could be pushed up to fill main event slots & which stars can be repackaged, plus a preview of the Lockdown PPV, and Greg offered an exclusive preview of his new Gonzo & The Greg VIP Audio show this weekend.

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