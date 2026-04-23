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VIP PODCAST 4/23 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WrestleMania ESPN viewership, Van Hammer, Raw After Mania, NXT Revenge, Darby’s first AEW Title defense (60 min.)

April 23, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • WrestleMania 42 viewership on ESPN
  • Reflecting on the career of Van Hammer
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including Darby Allin’s first AEW Title defense
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown before WrestleMania and WWE Raw after WrestleMania including the latest on Brock Lesnar, Oba Femi, Cody Rhodes, C.M. Punk
  • Review of week two of NXT Revenge
  • A review of the latest UFC Fight Night and a weekend preview

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

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wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

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