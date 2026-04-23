VIP PODCAST 4/23 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WrestleMania ESPN viewership, Van Hammer, Raw After Mania, NXT Revenge, Darby’s first AEW Title defense (60 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

WrestleMania 42 viewership on ESPN

Reflecting on the career of Van Hammer

Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including Darby Allin’s first AEW Title defense

Reviews of WWE Smackdown before WrestleMania and WWE Raw after WrestleMania including the latest on Brock Lesnar, Oba Femi, Cody Rhodes, C.M. Punk

Review of week two of NXT Revenge

A review of the latest UFC Fight Night and a weekend preview

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

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