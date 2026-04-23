VIP PODCAST 4/23 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WrestleMania ESPN viewership, Van Hammer, Raw After Mania, NXT Revenge, Darby’s first AEW Title defense (60 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- WrestleMania 42 viewership on ESPN
- Reflecting on the career of Van Hammer
- Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including Darby Allin’s first AEW Title defense
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown before WrestleMania and WWE Raw after WrestleMania including the latest on Brock Lesnar, Oba Femi, Cody Rhodes, C.M. Punk
- Review of week two of NXT Revenge
- A review of the latest UFC Fight Night and a weekend preview
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
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