WWE reportedly receives $6 million dollar site fee for WrestleMania 42

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WWE saw an increase in their site fee for WrestleMania 42.

WWE received a $6 million dollar site fee for WrestleMania 42 from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) according to a report from Brandon Thurston and Jason Ounpraseuth of POST Wrestling. This figure represents an increase of $1 million dollars over the figure WWE received for a site fee for WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

Additionally, WWE received approval for a $4,314,821 tax credit from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development. This was an increase from the $4,240,456 in tax credit they were given last year for WrestleMania 41.

WWE issued a press release this week announcing that WrestleMania 42 was one of the highest grossing WWE events ever.