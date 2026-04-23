Jade Cargill says she was confident heading into WrestleMania match against Ripley, admits she wishes she had more time in ring during title reign

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Jade Cargill said she was confident heading into her match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 42 last weekend. Cargill acknowledged that Rhea Ripley had more experience than her, but she feels that she held her own during the match. “She can’t go out there and have that stellar match if I don’t put on a show as well,” said Cargill during an interview with Rick Ucchino on The Takedown on SI.

“Rhea has always had amazing dance partners. She’s worked with Charlotte, she’s worked with Becky… It takes two to tango. I wasn’t nervous last year. I had a match with the great Naomi. I thought we had a superb match in itself. It wasn’t a title match, so obviously it’s not gonna have as much buzz around it, but I don’t think that this was any different. I just had a title and a title doesn’t make me, I make the title.”

Cargill admitted that while she was confident heading into her WrestleMania match against Ripley, she wished she had had more time in the ring while she was the WWE Women’s Champion. Cargill said her first reign as champion will serve as a practice run for her. “I wanted to wrestle more,” said Cargill. “I wanted more competitive matches. I wanted more grit. I really wanted to sink my teeth into whatever was being thrown at me.

“That’s all I wanted with my reign, but we didn’t get that as much as I wanted and that’s fine. But now that I had a practice run, I’m gonna call it a practice run, I’m gonna say next time is gonna be totally different.”